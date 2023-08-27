A protest was organised on Saturday, 26th August, by Untouch Youth Foundation (UYF) against Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) outside his “Mannat” bungalow in Mumbai. The protest was against a recently-released ad wherein the Bollywood actor is seen promoting online gaming. Mumbai police have been deployed outside SRK’s residence.

Shah Rukh Khan recently became the brand ambassador of A23, an online rummy portal, and shot a promo for the app in which he can be heard saying “Chalo Saath Khelein”. The UYF in an official statement against the same, said, “Famous actors and actresses work in these advertisements and they are working towards misguiding society. The protest will be held outside Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat bungalow on behalf of Untouch India Foundation.”

President of Untouch India Foundation, Krishchandra Adal, reportedly said that when someone is found playing Junglee rummy or gambling outside, they are arrested but Bollywood celebrities are promoting online games and misleading the youth. “We make these stars famous by watching their movies and spending our money on them. We demand these advertisements to stop. These apps are illegal, we can not find them on Google, but these apps are uploaded on private websites,” Adal said.

Mumbai police have deployed security outside Shah Rukh Khan’s Bandra residence and reports say that four to five people were detained. A video shared by “digital creator” Viral Bhayani showed police presence outside Mannat. “Heavy Police Security outside our King Khan”s bungalow Mannat! Few people who came and protested today were arrested by the cops,” a post by Bhayani read.

It is not the first time that a Bollywood actor has promoted online gaming and gambling platforms like Junglee Rummy and such.