On August 9, the Maharastra Police filed an FIR against one individual identified as Ismail Sayyed for sexually assaulting a minor girl in the Daund region of the Pune district. The minor girl was inappropriately handled and was threatened with a knife before being sexually assaulted.

The accused has been booked under sections 376 (2)(j), 376 (2)(m), 376 (2)(n), 452, 506 of the Indian Penal Code, sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, sections 3(1)(w), 3(2)(va) of the SC/ST Act and also under section 4 and 25 of the Arms Act, 1959.

OpIndia has obtained the FIR copy

OpIndia has obtained the FIR copy of the incident which reports that the girl was brutally raped and abused and also threatened on August 8 when she was alone at home. The minor girl studies in class 9 at Subhash Anna School. The accused who stays in the neighborhood of the girl barged into the girl’s home and raped her.

“I returned from school that day and as I entered my home, Ismail barged into my home and locked the doors from inside. He then began to touch me inappropriately. I tried to refuse and also screamed for help. But he took out a weapon from his pocket and placed it on my neck. He threatened me to respond to him the way he wanted and said that he would kill me if I didn’t,” the girl said in the FIR.

She added that the accused also threatened her saying that he would kill her parents. As per the complaint, the accused then forced himself upon her. The incident came to the fore after the mother of the girl arrived home after some time and spotted the girl crying. The accused then dressed himself and also threatened the woman. The mother-daughter duo then screamed for help after which the other neighbors arrived at the spot and helped the girl.

Complaint mentioned in the FIR

The accused however managed to escape from the spot after threatening the duo of murder. A police complaint was filed on August 8. The girl in the FIR also mentioned that the accused had also raped her in July this year. “He had threatened me to keep shut otherwise he would kill my parents. I was scared so I didn’t tell anyone about it,” she added.

Crimes against women in Pune

Several crimes against women have recently been reported from Pune raising the alarm of women’s safety in the city. Earlier on July 25, it was reported that a young woman aged around 20 was molested by a shopkeeper identified as Kaif Karimullah Sheikh (24) under the guise of helping her to wear a new outfit.

A 20-year-old college girl was molested by Sheikh while she visited his shop on MG Road to get her trousers exchanged. The accused molested the victim girl and touched her inappropriately as he offered to ‘help’ her check the size of the clothing.

Also on July 27, a 34-year-old woman was raped at knifepoint in the presence of her husband by Imtiaz Haseen Sheikh. The incident took place in the Hadapsar area of the city and the culprit has now been arrested. He threatened the victim’s spouse at knife-point and then raped her in his presence. Sheikh also recorded the heinous act on a mobile phone and posted the clip on social media platforms.

Further, a brutal case of Love Jihad was reported from the Manchar region of Pune in which a Hindu minor girl was abducted, raped, and assaulted by one Javed Sheikh. The girl was rescued after 4 years and was scared so much so that she even refused to identify and go close to her father. The girl during the period of 4 years was tortured, assaulted, and given the bruises of lit cigarettes.

The Police then arrested the accused and booked him under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 4, 6, 8, and 10 of the POCSO Act. Further investigations are underway.

