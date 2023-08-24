Thursday, August 24, 2023
HomeNews ReportsPunjab: ED conducts raids at locations linked to former Congress Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Punjab: ED conducts raids at locations linked to former Congress Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in food tender scam case

Bharat Bhushan Ashu was arrested in a corruption and cheating case of multi-crore foodgrain transportation and labour cartage tender scam in August 2022. I

OpIndia Staff
Enforcement Directorate
ED raided premises of former Punjab Congress Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and his aides (Image: ED/Wiki)
18

On 24 August, the Enforcement Directorate raided different locations at Ludhiana and Nawanshehr linked to former Congress Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and his close aides in connection to an alleged food scam under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Apart from Ashu, former Congress councillor Sunny Bhalla, former LIT chairman Raman Subramanium, Pankaj Meenu Malhotra and his Inderjit Indi, and many officers connected to the Food and Supplies Department came under ED’s radar.

As per reports, around 20 locations were raided by the ED in the morning. Paramilitary forces accompanied ED’s teams during the raids. Around 150 officials were involved in the raids at Ashu’s house at Kochar Market and other locations. Heavy police force was deployed at the former minister’s house, and the area was cordoned off to maintain law and order.

Ashu is a two-time former MLA from Ludhiana West. During Congress’s rule in the state, Ashu was the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister. ED conducted the raids based on a Punjab Vigilance Bureau FIR. He was arrested in a corruption and cheating case of multi-crore foodgrain transportation and labour cartage tender scam in August 2022. In March 2023, he was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Reportedly, the Vigilance Department has handed over possession of several documents linked to the alleged scam to the ED.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
650,950FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com