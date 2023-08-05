Four men and four women have been charged in connection with the alleged gangrape and murder of a minor girl in the Bhilwara district of Rajasthan. This comes after the remains of a 14-year-old girl’s burned body were found on Thursday (August 3) in a coal furnace in Bhilwara. The girl went missing on Wednesday after she went to graze goats.

Reportedly, four men have been arrested and a minor detained by the Bhilwara police. The arrested accused have been identified as Kalu Lal, Kanha, Sanjay Kumar, and Pappu.

As reported earlier, the minor girl had gone to graze goats along with her mother on Wednesday, however, she was somehow separated from her mother. Later, the girl’s bones were also discovered in a brick kiln in a field next to her home on Thursday morning after the locals searched for her again. The girl’s hand, silver anklet and shoes were found burning in the coal furnace.

Meanwhile, IGP Ajmer Range Lata Manoj Kumar said, “So far, four people have been arrested. Since there are no eyewitnesses to the incident, our team is gathering oral, physical, and scientific evidence. Two women were arrested in connection with this crime. “Our goal is to complete the investigation as soon as possible, bring it to a logical conclusion, and ensure that the guilty receive the maximum punishment.”

According to Bhilwara SP Adarsh Sidhu, this is a “rarest of rare cases,” and all efforts would be undertaken to ensure that the accused receive the death penalty.

“We will try to ensure capital punishment for all the accused through a fast-track court. It is the rarest of the rare crimes. The ten accused involved in the crime include six men and four women,” SP Sidhu informed.

Kanha and Kalu, according to the SP, were reportedly involved in the gang rape. Four women, including the wives of two of the male accused, were also implicated in destroying the evidence. The other two women who have been charged are the mother of one of the accused and the sister of another.

According to the authorities, the forensics team will determine if the girl was conscious or unconscious when she was placed in the furnace, as well as whether the body was chopped and then placed into it.

Bhilwara police earlier informed that the case against the accused persons has been registered under sections of rape, murder and POCSO Act.

As reported earlier, the deceased victim’s family had approached the police station to file a missing complaint for the girl, however, the police reportedly refused to act. Now the ASI of Kotri police station has been suspended for his alleged negligence.