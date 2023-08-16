On August 15, a case of alleged abduction and conversion of a Hindu woman has come to the fore from the Dungarpur district of Rajasthan. An individual identified as Irfan Haider has been accused of brainwashing a Hindu woman who is the mother of two children, taking her to Kuwait and converting her to Islam.

The incident came to the fore after the photograph of the woman wearing a burqa appeared on social media. The husband of the victim woman alleged that the accused concealed his identity and abducted his wife after brainwashing her. He later took her to Kuwait and converted her religion to Islam.

The local Patidar community and several members of the Hindu organization took cognizance of the event and wrote a letter to the Collector and the Dungarpur SP demanding strict action against the accused.

Mukesh Patidar, husband of the woman identified as Deepika is employed in Mumbai. He said that his wife July 10 had informed him that she was ill and that she was going to Khedbrahma town of Sabarkantha district in Gujarat. “That evening is the last time we talked. After that she didn’t receive my phone,” he said.

After this, as per the reports, Patidar filed a missing person complaint on July 15. As police began investigations into the case, the woman contacted Patidar on August 12 and talked to him for several hours. She said that she was ill and that she had been admitted to a hospital.

However, on August 13 she called him again and revealed that she was not in India. “You are always worried due to me. I trouble you a lot. So now I have now come out of the country,” the woman said on the video call. Mukesh immediately left Mumbai and reached Dungarpur.

In the meantime, the photograph of the woman in the burqa went viral over the internet.

Patidar said that he and his wife had been married for 14 years and are parents of two children. He said that the accused concealed his identity to trap and abduct the woman. He also demanded strict punishment against the accused.

As per the husband’s complaint, Deepika has also taken cash worth Rs 2,35,000 and gold jewellery of about 15 tolas with her.

PI Govind Singh commented on the issue and said that a missing person complaint has been filed in the case. “The woman would often go to Khedbrahma town of Sabarkantha district in Gujarat to meet her friend who now took her to Kuwait,” he was quoted as saying.

Earlier in July, a similar incident was reported when Anju, a married woman from Rajasthan went to Pakistan to meet her ‘friend’ Nasrulla and later got married to him. The woman who is the mother of two children, also converted her religion and was gifted money and a piece of land for converting her religion to Islam.

Anju’s husband in India, Arvind, stated that the woman had lied to him that she is going to Jaipur to visit her sister and the next thing he knew was that she is in Pakistan. Anju has now named herself Fatima post-conversion.

In the current case, the husband of the woman identified as Deepika alleged that Irfan Haider has abducted his wife and brainwashed her. He then took her to Kuwait and converted her religion to Islam. Investigations in the case are underway.