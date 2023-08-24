A POCSO court in Rajasthan’s Kota sentenced a 28-year-old tutor to life in prison without an option of bail on Wednesday, 23rd August. He was sentenced for the murder of a 15-year-old girl, whom he strangled on February 13, 2022, after she rebelled against sexual abuse at his home in the city’s Bajajkhana area.

According to special public prosecutor Mahaveer Kishanawat, Gaurav Jain (BTech graduate) was given a life sentence by the court for the murder of the young girl. The victim, a ninth-grade student, used to go to his home every day for tuition.

The incident is said to have happened in the Bajaj Khana region of Kota’s Rampura. The accused teacher tried to rape the minor girl who had come to take tuition from him in February 2022. He later strangled the girl to death and flew away from the spot.

On February 22, 2022, tutor Gaurav Jain was arrested from Gurugram nine days after the murder. He was arrested as he attempted to enter his sister’s residence in Gurugram. Police added provisions of the POCSO Act to the murder case on the basis of his statement.

The incident garnered massive attention from the locals in Kota who demanded immediate action against the accused. They also protested as they demanded justice for the deceased minor girl.

The state government then assigned special public prosecutor Mahaveer Kishanawat to the case after the then-city SP noted the brutality of the murder and public feeling against the accused tutor and included the case under the officer program for speedy trial.