Sushant Singh Rajput’s father moves Delhi HC against steaming of movie based on the actor’s life, court issues notice to makers

Krishan Kishore Singh, father of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has challenged the order passed by a Single Judge bench on July 12, refusing to stay the streaming of movie "Nyay: The Justice"

ANI
6

A Division Bench of Delhi High Court has sought a response from the makers of the movie “Nyay: The Justice” and others on an appeal moved by actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father challenging a single-judge bench order, which dismissed his plea against the streaming of the movie.

The movie was released on the OTT platform namely Lapalap in June 2021, after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Division bench of Justice Yashwant Varma and Justice Dharmesh Sharma on Thursday sought responses from all the respondents and fixed the matter for further hearing on November 16, 2023.

Appellant Krishan Kishore Singh, father of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput through appeal challenged the single bench order passed by a Single Judge bench on July 12, refusing to stay the streaming of movie.

Single -Judge bench of the Delhi High Court had refused SSR father’s plea and also refused to stay streaming of the film “Nyay: The Justice”, purportedly based on life of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Single Judge Bench of Justice C Hari Shankar in order opined that the impugned movie “Nyay: The Justice” could not be sought to be injuncted at this distance of time, especially when it had already been released on the OTT platform, Lapalap, a while ago and must have been seen, by now, by thousands.

The Court held that no case could be said to exist, to grant the prayers made by the plaintiff and thus, the suit was dismissed. The Court further held that the right of the plaintiff to maintain and prosecute the suit, insofar as it claimed damages from the defendants, would stand preserved.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

