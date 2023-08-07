Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, August 7, launched a blistering attack on the opposition parties while speaking in the Rajya Sabha. Shah slammed the opposition parties hinting that they take their orders from China.

Addressing allegations levelled by opposition parties that the BJP takes instructions from Nagpur, the headquarters of RSS, Shah said, “Just for the sake of the argument I agree that we take instructions from Nagpur. But at least Nagpur is a part of India. We don’t take instructions from Russia or China.”

VIDEO | "They (opposition parties) say we get directions from Nagpur. At least, Nagpur is part of India unlike Russia and China from where they get instructions," says @AmitShah during debate over Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha. pic.twitter.com/nJ0vxn0kmC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 7, 2023

Shah made the acerbic remarks during a debate on Delhi Services Bill, which was promulgated in May days after the Supreme Court verdict on the issue.

Shah is scheduled to present the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the Rajya Sabha on August 7 after it was passed in the lower house, the Lok Sabha, on August 3 through a voice vote.

The Delhi Services Bill aims to substitute the current ordinance issued by the central government, which governs the transfers and postings of senior officers in the Delhi government.