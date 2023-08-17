US asks Pakistan to investigate recent attacks on Churches in Faisalabad

After an Islamist mob attacked churches and Christian homes in the Jaranwala area of the Faisalabad district in Pakistan over ‘blasphemy’ rumours, the United States has expressed concern and asked Pakistan to probe the mob attack on Christian homes and eight churches that have been burned down.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel was asked about the message the US would send out to Pakistan which is included in the CPC countries—Countries of Particular Concern.

Responding to this, Patel said, “So we are deeply concerned that churches and homes were targeted in response to reported Quran desecration in Pakistan. We support peaceful freedom of expression and the right to freedom of religion and belief for everybody. And as we have previously said, we are always concerned about incidents of religiously motivated violence. Violence or the threat of violence is never an acceptable form of expression, and we urge Pakistani authorities to conduct a full investigation into these allegations and call for calm for all of those involved.”

Notably, some countries are designated after a review by the US President as CPC countries over their government’s involvement or tolerance of severe violations of religious freedom including systematic violations such as torture, prolonged detention without charges, forced disappearance or denial of life, liberty and security of persons. Currently, Pakistan is marked as a Country of Particular concern along with China, Iran, Cuba, Russia, Saudi Arabia and others.

According to Pakistani media reports, over 100 people involved in the attacks have been detained. The government of Pakistan’s Punjab province in a statement said that a high-level probe has been initiated into the matter. Before this, interim Information Minister for Punjab, Amir Mir claimed that the violent attacks in Faridabad were a “well thought out conspiracy”. He added that conspirators intended to disrupt the peace by instigating public sentiments. Mir claimed that the mob reacted ‘strongly’ following the alleged desecration of the Quran.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, urged law enforcement officials on Wednesday to nab those responsible for the vandalism of churches in Jaranwala, Faisalabad.

“I am gutted by the visuals coming out of Jaranwala,#Faisalabad. Stern action would be taken against those who violate the law and target minorities. All law enforcement has been asked to apprehend culprits and bring them to justice. Rest assured that the government of Pakistan stands with our citizenry on equal basis,” Kakar tweeted.

Several horrifying videos of the mob violence against Christian minorities in Pakistan surfaced online exhibiting the reality of the self-proclaimed ‘Riyasat e Medina’ which prioritises hounding its religious minorities even when the economy of the country is in shambles.

According to Christian leader Akmal Bhatti, the crowd ravaged at least five churches and plundered goods from abandoned houses after Maulanas made announcements in mosques inciting the Islamist mob.

Taking to X, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan condemned the mob violence in Faisalabad and said that the frequency and scale of such violent, systematic and often uncontainable attacks have surged over recent years. The body added that the Pakistani state has failed to protect the religious minorities. The commission suggested that the government should deploy special police forces to protect the places of worship belonging to religious minorities in Pakistan.

“Both the perpetrators and instigators of this violence must be identified and punished to the full extent of the law. The government must waste no time in raising and equipping special police forces to protect religious minorities’ sites of worship as directed by the 2014 Supreme Court judgment,” HRCP tweeted.

In Pakistan, blasphemy is punishable by death. Many people have been lynched by enraged Islamist mobs over mere suspicion of blasphemy. In 2011, blasphemy accusations led to the deaths of a former provincial governor, Salman Taseer, and a minister for minorities, Shahbaz Bhatti.