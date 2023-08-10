On Wednesday, August 9, the Uttar Pradesh police filed an FIR against one individual identified as Hanif Ladku for intoxicating a girl with drugs and raping her. The accused also threatened the girl and forced her to convert her religion to Islam.

According to the reports, the incident is said to have happened in the Nichlaul region of Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj. The girl knew the accused for around 5 years who deceptively fed her drugs before raping her. The accused is also said to have shot the incident on his phone which he used to blackmail the girl for additional sexual favors.

The accused knew the family of the girl as well. He approached to help the girl when she was ill recently. He fed the girl with drugs under the guise of providing her with medicines.

He then raped her and forced her to convert her religion to Islam. He also wanted the girl’s family members to convert their religion to Islam. The scared family members then filed a police complaint against the accused who has now been booked under the relevant sections of the law.

The boy reportedly sexually assaulted the girl several times in the past 5 years using a derogatory video of her which he had shot after raping her for the first time. The police have taken cognizance of the event and began investigating the case.