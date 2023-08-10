Thursday, August 10, 2023
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: Hanif rapes a woman by deceptively feeding her drugs, threatens her to...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Hanif rapes a woman by deceptively feeding her drugs, threatens her to convert to Islam, booked

The girl knew the accused for around 5 years who deceptively fed her drugs before raping her. The accused is also said to have shot the incident on his phone which he used to blackmail the girl for additional sexual favors.

OpIndia Staff
Uttar Pradesh: Woman deceptively fed drugs by Hanif before raping, threatening to convert to Islam, accused booked
Image- News18
11

On Wednesday, August 9, the Uttar Pradesh police filed an FIR against one individual identified as Hanif Ladku for intoxicating a girl with drugs and raping her. The accused also threatened the girl and forced her to convert her religion to Islam.

According to the reports, the incident is said to have happened in the Nichlaul region of Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj. The girl knew the accused for around 5 years who deceptively fed her drugs before raping her. The accused is also said to have shot the incident on his phone which he used to blackmail the girl for additional sexual favors.

The accused knew the family of the girl as well. He approached to help the girl when she was ill recently. He fed the girl with drugs under the guise of providing her with medicines.

He then raped her and forced her to convert her religion to Islam. He also wanted the girl’s family members to convert their religion to Islam. The scared family members then filed a police complaint against the accused who has now been booked under the relevant sections of the law.

The boy reportedly sexually assaulted the girl several times in the past 5 years using a derogatory video of her which he had shot after raping her for the first time. The police have taken cognizance of the event and began investigating the case.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Clearing your mess’, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman to Opposition over reforms and recovery in the banking sector

OpIndia Staff -
“We realised that the banking sector needs to be healthy and therefore we took a lot of measures. Banks are able to work without political interference, they are working with professional integrity. 'Banks mein failaya hua aapka raita hum saaf kar rahe hai’,” Minister Sitharaman said. 
World

‘We don’t want your money, use it to sponsor a weight loss program for Victoria Nuland’: Niger’s military rulers tell USA

Sanghamitra -
Victoria Nuland was allowed to meet only the new military chief of staff  Brigadier General Moussa Salaou Barmou, not the new leader General Abdourahamane Tchiani or the deposed President Bazoum.

As the NewsClick scandal becomes bigger, read what UK Parliamentary Report reveals and how The Hindu’s China connections need to be urgently probed too

Did the USA orchestrate a regime change because Imran Khan visited Moscow? Secret Pakistan cables reveal Americans wanted him removed

Cracks in I.N.D.I.A. alliance appear within weeks of its formation, Punjab Congress leader rules out alliance with Aam Aadmi Party in the state

Gyanvapi: Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee files a fresh plea to ‘immediately stop’ the ASI Survey, court bans media coverage of the survey

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
649,007FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com