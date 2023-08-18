On August 15, in a dreadful incident reported from the Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh, a minor boy studying in class 10 was murdered by two boys from the specific community. The deceased has been identified as Mukesh (15) and was murdered by the accused after the duo fought over the distribution of the national flag in the region.

As per the recent update exclusively obtained by OpIndia, the two accused boys involved in the case have been identified and arrested by the Police. While the police refused to reveal the identity of the accused given their minor ages, it has been confirmed that the accused persons belonged to a specific community.

According to the Aaj Tak report, the incident is said to have happened on August 16, a day after Muskesh and the accused minor boys engaged in a fight over the distribution of Indian flags in the locality. One of the accused stopped Muskesh while he was on his way to the market on August 16 and murdered him by inserting a sharp knife in his stomach. The other accused person meanwhile played a role in assisting the primary accused.

The family members of the victim reached the spot after they knew about the incident and immediately took Mukesh to the nearby hospital. However, he was declared dead. Massive tensions erupted in the Phulpur region of Varanasi district after the death of the victim boy. Following this, police squads reached the spot to assure that peace and law and order were maintained.

The police also began investigations into the case and interrogated several people from the Harijan Basti locality where the victim resided. The Police learned that the victim and the accused boys already knew each other and stayed in the same locality. They engaged in a minor fight on August 15, as revenge of which the accused murdered the Hindu victim.

The sister of the victim boy confirmed the incident to the police and revealed that Mukesh on August 15 was distributing 35 national flags in the locality. “My brother and the accused engaged in a fight over hoisting the flags. After this on the very next day, he was murdered,” she added.

According to the sister further, Mukesh was the youngest of her 4 brothers and was studying in class 10 at the local college.

The accused had fled from the spot after the incident. However, they were nabbed by the state police after three teams were formed to search for the accused.

Team OpIndia on August 18 called the SO Phulpur to obtain updates on the case. OpIndia was exclusively informed that the accused persons are minors and that they were from the same locality. “They are minors, belonged to a different community, and have now been arrested. They will now be presented in the court and then will be sent to jail,” SO Phulpur said.

The SO also confirmed that Mukesh was murdered by one of the accused while the other one assisted him during the incident. FIR in the case has been registered under the relevant sections of the IPC and POSCO. The dead body of the victim has been sent for post-mortem, reports of which are awaited. Further investigations are underway.