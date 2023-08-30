The Bollywood movie Yaariyan 2 has courted controversy and come under attack from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Sikh leaders due to the use of religious symbols in the video of the song ‘Saure Ghare’ by Meezaan Jafri. They warned the movie’s creators with legal action and announced they wouldn’t allow the film’s release if their demand was not fulfilled.

The objection was to a clean-shaven and non-Sikh actor wearing a Sikh Kakar which included a Kirpan (a small dagger that is a Sikh article of faith) and Gatra (a strap made of cloth that is used to wear the Kirpan). The apex body that manages Gurdwaras in India took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their displeasure on 28 August.

It posted, “We raise our strong objection to these visuals filmed, published in ‘Saure Ghar’ song of ‘Yaariyan 2’ film directed by Radhika Rao & Vinay Sapru. As the actor is seen wearing Sikh Kakaar (symbol of the Sikh faith) Kirpan in a highly objectionable manner which cannot be accepted. This has seriously hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community across the globe. Only an initiated Sikh has the right to wear Kirpan as per the Sikh Code of Conduct of Akal Takht Sahib and the right given by the Constitution of India.”

The organisation further added, “This video song is public on the official YouTube channel of T Series which must take it down with immediate effect. If any other platform is used to publish this video song with the said objectionable scenes must also take it down. We are immediately raising this objection through all channels to the Government and digital platforms.”

They asked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Ministry of Electronics and IT to take measures to prevent the Censor Board of Film Certification from approving the release of the problematic video or any other such inappropriate scenes from the aforementioned movie.

The SGPC warned, “If the videos are not taken down from public view, we shall initiate the legal proceedings are per law for hurting religious sentiments of minority Sikh community.”

The president of Shiromani Akali Dal, Sukhbir Singh Badal also conveyed his sentiments on the matter. He wrote, “Strongly condemn the way our symbol of faith ‘Kirpan’ is being worn by the actor in the movie ‘Yariyaan 2’. Sikh religion permits only a baptised Sikh to wear a Kirpan like this. A clean-shaven man without a turban/patka wearing a ‘Sikh Kakaar’ is a clear disrespect to our faith and religion, which no Sikh can tolerate.”

He even cautioned the filmmakers and posed an implied threat. “Before the community takes any action against the producer/director/actor of the movie, I urge the entire management of Radhika Rao & Vinay Sapru to tender an unconditional apology for this act and remove such objectionable/provocative scenes from the movie with immediate effect. I also request the Censor Board of India to make sure such scenes aren’t run on any platform from today onwards as they may invite severe socio-religious complications.”

However, he then attempted to call for mutual respect and harmony. The politician remarked, “My appeal to everyone in the society is let’s respect all religions and never hurt the sentiments of others. Also, resolve to practise love and promote unity and peace to build a harmonious world.”

Yaariyan-2 filmmaker clarified it is a khukri, not a kirpan

The directors of the film Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru offered a clarification on the matter and regretted any misunderstanding. “We would like to address the concerns regarding the visuals in the song – Saure Ghar from our recent film Yaariyan 2. We would like to clarify that the actor in the song is wearing a ‘Khukri’ and not a ‘Kirpan’. In fact, the dialogues in the film make it explicitly clear that it is a ‘Khukri’. We regret any misunderstanding that may Have arisen due to the similarity in appearance. Our intention has never been to offend or disrespect any religious beliefs.”

They added that their intention was not to offend any religious beliefs. “We want to emphasise our deep respect for religious sentiments. We understand the significance of all religions and are committed to ensuring that our work does not inadvertently cause any offence. Please be rest assured that we hold the highest regard for all faiths. We appreciate your understanding and will continue to strive for sensitivity and respect in our future projects.”

However, the highest religious group of the Sikhs didn’t accept their justification. It asserted that legal action would be commenced against the makers of Yaariyan 2 and argued, “The Sikhs very well know the shape of a ‘Kirpan’ and a ‘Khukri’ and the way both are worn on one’s body. We are not satisfied with your illogical clarification. Therefore, we are initiating the process of legal action in this case, as the concerned video song is still in public view and continuously hurting the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.”

It mentioned, “The Khukri is worn like a pistol on a belt by a person (mostly Gorkha soldiers) authorized to do so, and similarly, the Sikh Kirpan is worn on a Gatra (belt) as the actor has done in your Saure Ghar video song. Only initiated Sikhs are authorised to wear Kirpan as per the mandate of Sikh Rehat Maryada (code of conduct) of Sri Akal Takht Sahib and the right under the Constitution of India.”

Complaint filed against Yaariyan-2

According to further information provided by the SGPC, its president, Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami, adopted a strict stance on the subject and ordered legal action. Partap Singh, the organisation’s secretary, has also filed a complaint with the Amritsar Police Commissioner for hurting religious feelings.

It declared, “Harjinder Singh Dhami has clearly said that the insult to Sikh Kakaars and Sikh principles cannot be tolerated in any film. He said that the producer, director, and actor of the film did not do it right by presenting Sikh Kakaar Kirpan against Sikh principles and maryada (conduct). Moreover, the T-series company has made a mistake by publishing anti-Sikh visuals on its YouTube channel. Appreciating the Sikh sentiments, the SGPC will not allow this film to be released at any cost.”

The religious outfit continued, “He said that such people deliberately inflame the religious sentiments of Sikhs. He said that despite the fact that everyone knows about the Sikh lifestyle and living in the whole country, Sikhs are deliberately teased by such actions. The SGPC is serious about this film and orders have been issued to take legal action.”

The T-Series company was also approached by the SGPC over the episode, per SGPC spokesman Harbhajan Singh Vakta, who noted that the company provided information concerning the contention under consideration. He claimed that its representative Rahul Dubey had met with the SGPC and was explicitly told that the controversial video song needed to be taken down from the YouTube channel right away. He alleged that based on the latter’s statement, T-Series might think about eliminating portions that hurt Sikh sensibilities from the entire movie.

SGPC initiates legal action against Yaariyan-2 film for anti-Sikh scenes

-Film hurting Sikh sentiments will not be allowed to release: @SGPCPresident

Yaariyan 2 is an upcoming Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru directorial coming-of-age comedy drama featuring Divya Khosla Kumar, Yash Dasgupta, Meezaan Jafri, Pearl Puri, Anaswara Rajan, Warina Hussain and Priya Prakash Varrier. It is produced by T-Series and is slated to release in October of this year.