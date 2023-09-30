Saturday, September 30, 2023
HomeNews Reports'All Indian Muslims have Hindu ancestors, India was never a Muslim country': Bihar Sunni...
News Reports
Updated:

‘All Indian Muslims have Hindu ancestors, India was never a Muslim country’: Bihar Sunni Waqf Board chairman admits during an interview

The Bihar Sunni Waqf Board chairman showered praises on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his government's work for done for the "minorities".

OpIndia Staff
Bihar Sunni Waqf Board chairman claims that a majority of Indian Muslims have converted from Hindus, call Owaisi BJP's B-team (Image via India TV Hindi)
12

On Friday, September 29, Bihar Sunni Waqf Board chairman Irshadullah courted controversy among his brethren after he admitted the common Hindu ancestry of everyone living in India including Indian Muslims. Speaking to a news channel, Irshadullah said that all Indian Muslims are converted from Hinduism. He added that the ancestors of Indian Muslims are Hindus and that no Muslims came to India from outside, nor was India ever a Muslim country.

“All the Muslims in Hindustan were converted from Hindus only. Our ancestors are Hindus. None of the Indian Muslims came from outside,” Irshadullah said.

The Bihar Sunni Waqf Board chairman showered praises on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his government’s work for done for the “minorities”. He further called Nitish Kumar the third most popular political leader in the country.

Reportedly, Irshadullah also attacked All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi by calling him the “B team” of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). He also asked Owaisi to spare the Muslims of the country adding that the AIMIM supremo is working on the lines of the BJP.

Irshadullah, while taking a dig at Owaisi stated that for the welfare of minorities, construction of a multipurpose Waqf building on the land of eight Waqf estates in Muzaffarpur, East Champaran, Kishanganj, and Darbhanga at the cost of Rs 114 crore in Bihar, construction on the land of a Waqf estate in Samastipur, and Nalanda is ongoing. In addition, the development of minority residential schools is underway in many districts.

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad made a similar admission

In August this year, a video featuring Ghulam Nabi Azad went viral wherein the former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is seen admitting the common Hindu ancestry of everyone living in India including Indian Muslims. He was seen making this statement as he addressed a program in a higher secondary school in the Chiralla town of the Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir where a significant number of Muslims were present.

The viral video clip is from a speech he gave in a program held on 9th August 2023.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar accused of playing appeasement politics

On September 28, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar offered ‘chadar’ at Khanquah Mujibiya Dargah in Patna. Taking a dig at the Bihar CM over his recent visit to Khanquah-e-Mujibiya in Patna’s Phulwari Sharif, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that Nitish Kumar’s visit to the dargah was a “political gimmick” and his “stunt” would barely affect Muslim voters.

It may be recalled that on 17th February 2023, Bihar’s chief minister Nitish Kumar said that those who want to make India a Hindu nation want to destroy the country. “People of every religion and sect live here. If one wants to do this (make India ‘Hindu-Rashtra’) then one wants to destroy the country. We should only adhere to what the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi said. He was killed eventually. We are following the path of Gandhiji,” the Bihar CM was quoted as saying.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsbihar, sunni waqf board, nitish kumar, muslim appeasement, indian muslims, converts, hinduism, hindus, irshadullah, aimim, owaisi, asaduddin owaisi, b-team, bjp
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
657,807FollowersFollow
29,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com