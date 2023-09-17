Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in the Hyderabad Liberation Day celebration known as ‘Mukti Diwas’ on Sunday and paid tribute to the brave soldiers who fought against Nizam’s army and Razakars (armed supporters of Nizam’s rule).

The Home Minister hoisted the national flag during the parade ground event.

While addressing the event, Shah hit out at the previous governments in the country and said that no government celebrated the Hyderabad Liberation Day due to appeasement policies.

“For 75 years, no government organised any event to introduce this great day to our youth. Because of the policy of appeasement, they were scared and did not celebrate Telangana Liberation Day. It is unfortunate that even after such a big incident, some parties were hesitant to celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day due to vote bank politics. I want to say to those parties that people turn their backs on them who forget their history,” he said.

“After independence from the British, Hyderabad was ruled by the cruel Nizam for 399 days. These 399 days were more difficult for the people here than the tortures of hell. Respecting the sentiments of the people of this region, Sardar Patel liberated this region on the 400th day. The people of Hyderabad endured immense suffering during the 399-day rule of the Nizam. That is why Sardar Patel said that independent Hyderabad is like cancer in the stomach of India and it cannot be resolved without operation. That’s why he liberated Hyderabad through police action,” he added.

Highlighting the contributions of the Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Union Minister said that it was he who decided for police action in Hyderabad and forced the Nizam’s Razakars’ army to surrender without shedding a drop of blood.

“Had it not been for the iron man Sardar Patel, this vast area would not have been liberated so soon. It was Sardar Patel who, following the principle of ‘Nation First’, took the decision of police action in Hyderabad and forced the Nizam’s Razakars’ army to surrender without shedding a drop of blood,” he said.

“I salute all the brave citizens who took part in the Hyderabad liberation struggle. I pay my heartfelt tribute to those who made the supreme sacrifice in this struggle and also pay my respects to the iron man Sardar Patel who merged this vast land of Hyderabad, Kalyan-Karnataka and Marathwada into the Indian Union,” Shah added.

“Many organizations struggled in this movement. Be it Arya Samaj, Hindu Mahasabha, Vande Mataram movement of Osmania University or the songs and movements of the people’s struggle of farmers of Bidar, but Sardar Saheb gave the final form to the struggle of all these,” he said.

Further, Amit Shah thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for starting a new tradition of celebrating Hyderabad Liberation Day and said that the India that was envisioned by the freedom fighters is being built under the leadership of PM Modi.

“I thank the Prime Minister for starting a new tradition of celebrating Hyderabad Liberation Day on September 17, by the Ministry of Culture. Through this, the young generation will be made aware of the struggle of the martyrs of this great movement,” he said.

“The country has become the 5th largest economy in the world, India became the first country to reach the South Pole of the Moon and through G 20, PM Modi did the work of making India’s culture, food and art famous all over the world.

Today is Prime Minister Modi’s birthday. The India that was envisioned by the freedom fighters is being built in the last 9 years under the leadership of PM Modi” he added.

