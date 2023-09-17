Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar rejects I.N.D.I. Alliance’s decision to boycott journalists

On 16th September, the Chief Minister of Bihar, and member of I.N.D.I. Alliance, Nitish Kumar, went against the bloc’s decision to boycott 14 journalists and news anchors. He said, “I am not against any journalist, and it is wrong to boycott”.

#WATCH | On the INDIA alliance's announcement to boycott several TV news anchors, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says, "I have no idea about this…I am in support of journalists…" pic.twitter.com/sXzGER63bk — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2023

JDU leader was asked about the decision made by I.N.D.I. Alliance to boycott the news anchors and journalists. CM said he had no idea about the decision to boycott the news anchors. He said, “Why should I boycott? I am in favour of journalists. When journalists get full freedom, they will write whatever they consider proper and fit. Can journalists be kept under control? Did I ever keep any kind of control over journalists? Journalists have the right to write whatever they consider proper. I am not against anyone. It is wrong to boycott. The people who are in the Centre right now have kept some people in their control, and those people were committing some sort of wrongdoing in journalism. Do you people not know all these things? I always respect you people (media persons)”.

He pointed out that the parties and people who are with the I.N.D.I.A. bloc might have thought that some inappropriate behaviour was being committed in the journalism field of journalism. However, he said, “I am not against any of the news anchors. …When all journalists will get complete freedom of expression, they all will be free to write in their own way what they would consider as proper and fit.”

CM Nitish Kumar is the first leader in the 26-party Alliance to openly reject the decision to boycott news anchors.

I.N.D.I.A. bloc boycotted 14 journalists

On 14th of September, I.N.D.I. Alliance released a list of 14 news anchors whom they have decided to ‘boycott.’ Congress leader Pawan Khera shared a copy of the list on X (formally Twitter). The list included anchors from Bharat Express, News 18, Republic, DD News, Aaj Tak, India Today, Times Now, India TV, and Bharat 24. The sub-committee of the alliance took the decision which was authorised by the coordination committee.