With an eye to ace the Telangana Vidhan Sabha elections, which are scheduled to be held later this year, the Congress party announced a plethora of freebies and cash handouts to entice the voters.

On Sunday (September 17), Congress President Malikarjun Kharge said that the party would provide ₹12000 to farm workers annually, and ₹15000 per acre per year to tenant and landholding farmers.

Congress also claimed to provide ₹500 per quintal extra for paddy, besides the Minimum Support Price (MSP), under ‘Rythu Bharosa’ scheme. Party leader Sonia Gandhi also announced ₹2500 monthly dole for women under the ‘Mahalakshmi scheme’.

In line with its poll promises in Karnataka, the grand-old party also announced free rides for women in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRC) buses and free electricity for up to 200 units.

“2,500 per month financial assistance will be given to women in Telangana under the Mahalakshmi scheme, gas cylinders at ₹500, and free travel for women in TSRC buses across the state, to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Telangana we are announcing 6 guarantees and we are committed to fulfill each one of them,” Sonia Gandhi was heard saying.

The Congress party also vowed to provide LPG cylinders at ₹500 and ₹5 lakh under ‘Indiraamma Indulu’ housing scheme. Earlier in July this year, Congress scion Rahul Gandhi announced that the party would provide ₹4000 monthly handouts to senior citizens under the ‘Cheyutha pension’ scheme if it is elected to power in Telangana.

Congress Minister admits ‘freebies’ will affect infrastructure development in Karnataka

In June this year, Karnataka Minister of Small-Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur admitted that the guarantee schemes announced by the Congress party would take a direct toll on the infrastructure development within the state.

The Congress Minister stated that infrastructure development in the state would be affected to some extent during the first year of the Congress government in office. He claimed that this would happen because of the guarantee schemes launched by the Siddaramaiah government.

The minister pointed out that there will be a financial burden of Rs 40,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore on the exchequer due to these guarantee schemes. Darshanapur said, “We need more than ₹50,000 crores annually for the implementation of our five guarantees. This may affect the development works to some extent.”

The Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCC&I) announced a “bandh” on June 22. This decision came as a response to the sudden increase in electricity prices implemented by the electricity supply companies (ESCOMs).