On Thursday, 14th September 2023, late at night, Haryana Police arrested Congress MLA Mamman Khan in Ferozepur Jhirka, Rajasthan. He has been arrested on charges related to his alleged involvement in planning the Nuh violence. DSP Satish Kumar has officially confirmed this arrest. Mamman Khan is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, according to Satish Kumar.

On Tuesday, 12th September 2023, Mamman Khan submitted a petition to the high court in an attempt to prevent his arrest. The case was brought before the court for a hearing on Thursday. In his petition, Mamman Khan had requested the court to instruct the state government to establish a high-level Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The Haryana government on Thursday told the High Court that Congress MLA Khan has also been named as an accused in one of the FIRs lodged in connection with the communal violence that broke out in Nuh on July 31. The police told the court that they had enough evidence against Mamman Khan and Congress MLA Mamman Khan was made an accused after evaluating the evidence. Mamman Khan claimed he was being falsely implicated in the case, as he was not even present in Nuh on the day the violence broke out.

According to Haryana’s Additional Advocate General, Deepak Sabharwal, there existed call detail records, location tracking via a phone tower, a statement provided by the MLA’s personal security officer, and additional evidence that contradicted Mamman Khan’s assertion.

He said, “The court was told that the investigation is going on in a fair manner. Out of the 52 accused in the FIR, 42 have been arrested and one accused is on regular bail. The court was apprised of all evidence gathered against him by the investigating agency.”

Mamman Khan has been booked in an FIR lodged at the Nagina police station in Nuh, concerning the Nuh communal violence. Police inquiries have uncovered alleged communication between Khan and a suspect identified as Mohammad Taufiq through phone records. Taufiq has already been apprehended for his purported role in the violence. The state counsel informed the court that Mamman Khan was also named by the co-accused, Taufiq, who was taken into custody on September 9.

According to Additional Advocate General Deepak Sabharwal, an analysis of call records from the mobile phones and tower locations associated with accused Taufiq and Mamman Khan revealed that there were phone conversations between them on July 29 and 30, preceding the violence that occurred on July 31.

Mamman Khan was initially summoned for questioning on August 31 but failed to appear, citing health issues. Subsequently, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) issued a second notice for him to appear on September 10, but once again, he did not show up and did not provide any prior notification to the authorities.

On Wednesday, 13th September 2023, Haryana’s Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made it clear that the government would take stringent actions against Mamman Khan, should he be accused, regardless of his whereabouts. This statement followed the Chief Minister’s visit to the residence of VHP worker Abhishek, who tragically lost his life in the Nuh violence. During the visit, he reassured the grieving family that those responsible for the Nuh violence would face the consequences. Prior to this, Anil Vij had also commented that incidents of violence occurred in places where Mamman Khan had visited on July 28, 29, and 30.

On 31st July, a mob of hundreds of Muslim rioters attacked Hindu devotees participating in the Brijmandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh, Mewat of Haryana. At least six people were killed as a result of the riots.