On Friday (30th September), Archana Gautam came forward with disturbing allegations. The actress informed that she and her father were physically assaulted during her visit to the Congress headquarters in Delhi.

Archana Gautam, known for her appearances on reality shows such as Bigg Boss 16 and Khatron Ke Khiladi, pointed out that the individuals responsible for this violence were affiliated with the Congress party.

A video capturing the incident went viral on social media where she could be seen surrounded by several people yelling at her. Archana Gautam, accompanied by her father, visited the Congress office in Delhi on Friday (30th September).

Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam and her father were allegedly beaten by the karyakartas of the Congress party.



They were stopped from entering the party office and were beaten at the gate itself.



However, she was denied entry. Archana Gautam alleged that she was physically assaulted by Congress workers present there. She shared with the media that her purpose for being there was to extend congratulations to the party’s national president, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Priyanka Gandhi, in recognition of the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Archana Gautam said, “I was going to the Congress party office. But I was stopped. I was then manhandled, abused and beaten up outside the office. My father rescued me and he took me in the car and left. But I’m not going to sit still.”

She added, “If the Congress party behaves like this with an actress like me, what about others? I’m not going to shut up. We will continue the fight. What happened to me was shocking and the behaviour of Congress workers was wrong.”

Congress leader and Big Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam and her father were allegedly beaten by the karyakartas of the Congress party.



They were not allowed to enter party office, stopped at the gate itself and allegedly thrashed by congress workers



Gautam Budh, Archana Gautam’s father, is expected to take legal action in Meerut concerning the incident. Additionally, he may choose to address the media to shed further light on the situation.

Back in March 2022, Gautam Budh lodged a formal complaint against Sandeep Kumar, the personal assistant to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, alleging that he had issued death threats to Archana Gautam.

In the complaint, Archana Gautam’s father mentioned that his daughter had been subjected to death threats, alongside the use of derogatory caste-based language.

The actress’ association with the Congress party began in November 2021, following which she contested unsuccessfully in the 2022 UP Assembly Elections from the Hastinapur constituency.