On Monday, Former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria wished everyone a happy Diwali adding that his plan is to visit the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and will visit the site soon. In a tweet made today morning, Danish wrote, “Jai Shree Ram happy Diwali to all around the Globe .My aim is to visit RAM Mandir Ram Bhagwan I will come”

Danish Kaneria, the highest wicket-taking spinner for Pakistan in Test cricket, was greeted by several Twitter users after his tweet on Ram Mandir. Twitter user Amit Pandey wrote, “Happy Diwali to you Danish Kripashankar Bhai. May ma Lakshmi bless you with all sorts of happiness and prosperity. Jai Siya Ram.”

Another user wrote, “Happy Diwali to you and your loved ones… Ram willing you will be visiting Ram Mandir in Ayodhya soon… May Shri Ram’s blessings be always with you and your family.”

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ayodhya on Sunday and celebrated Diwali in the holy city along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel.

The programme began at 4:30 PM on October 23, 2022. Cultural activities were performed by artists from eight nations, including Russia, and ten states. A symphonic laser show, projection mapping, and a three-dimensional holographic presentation based on Ramayan were all part of the festivities. Then there were automated fireworks and green firecrackers. The celebrations finished with the Sharayu Aarti in sacred chanting of Vedic Mantras following the cultural performance.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnesses sound and laser show in Ayodhya



Diwali, the grandest festival of the year, is celebrated with zeal around the country. The festival of light commemorates Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya after 14 years in exile, representing the divine victory over darkness.

No surprise, the Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya, particularly the ones sponsored by Yogi Adityanath after he became the state’s chief minister in 2017, bear a specific message and significance in addition to their grandeur and holiness. During the Diwali festivities in 2022, Ayodhya set a global record by lighting up more than 15 lakh lamps.

With the construction of a huge Ram Mandir at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi well underway, Ayodhya’s Diwali celebrations will reach new heights in the years ahead. The temple construction is scheduled to be finished by December 2023, and the deity’s statues will be ritualistically sanctified in the temple in January 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in the centre and Yogi Adityanath’s government in the state are leaving no stone unturned to make Ayodhya a world-class city by 2024. Development projects worth Rs 20000 crores are planned to revamp this ancient city. Projects worth Rs 1700 crores will complete by the end of this year.

Danish Kaneria on being a Hindu in Pakistan and getting abused for his religious identity

Kaneria has been regularly on the receiving end of the abuses owing to his Hindu identity and speaking out on Hindu persecution in Pakistan including his ill treatment by his teammates owing to his faith. In May this year, Kaneria was abused on social media for saying that he was made to stay silent on forced religious conversions in Pakistan. He had also accused ex-Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi of forcibly trying to convert him to Islam. Prior to that, he had come out in open and said how his teammates ill-treated him and did not like talking to him because he is a Hindu.

Danish Kaneria is the highest wicket-taking spinner for Pakistan in Test cricket, and 4th on the overall list behind Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Imran Khan.