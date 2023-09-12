The Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids at over 40 locations in Tamil Nadu pertaining to the illegal sand mining case. Sand mafia, businessmen, and state officials are also under the ED scanner. The premises of two industrialists namely S Ramachandra and Dindigul Rathinam are reportedly being searched.

ED officials launch simultaneous searches across Tamil Nadu on allegations of large-scale tax evasion in the sale of sand mined from riverbeds. Searches at the office/residence of major sand mining contractors underway. Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2023

The searches are being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The agency is also investigating alleged large-scale tax evasion in selling sand mined from riverbeds. According to local media, raids are also being conducted at Dindigul Rathnam’s relative’s house. Raids are underway reportedly in 10 districts including Chennai, Trichy, Pudukottai, and Dindigul.

The central agency has reportedly said that the businessmen, despite having licenses to carry out sand mining, were conducting operations beyond the provision of law. The mining portfolio in the MK Stalin-led government is held by Durai Murugan, General Secretary of the DMK.

ED conducts searches across TN in connection with a case related to the Sand Mafia.



Two businessmen's premises are being searched. The ED has said that they have a license to carry out sand mining, but beyond that, they carried out their operation: @bhavatoshsingh shares pic.twitter.com/c461embghh — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 12, 2023

A local media report has claimed that the ED is also searching locations linked to officials working in the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Management of the Public Works Department (PWD). In Pudukottai, armed CRPF personnel accompanied ED officials during the raids. The local media has also claimed that evidence of sand being loaded in vehicles with fake receipts, fake QR codes, and fake signatures of Assistant Engineers, PWD Water Resources Department has been seized.

Properties of Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji’s business associates are also being searched by the ED. The DMK minister is already accused of an alleged cash-for-jobs scam.

Moreover, 10 premises of the minister’s unnamed aide are being raided in the state, according to an NDTV report quoting sources. However, a report by News18 citing sources claimed that the cases are not related to Minister Senthil Balaji.

The raids come a day after the Principal Sessions Court heard Senthil Balaji’s bail plea and directed the agency to respond on 15th September.

Meanwhile, Senthil Balaji is lodged in the Puzhal central prison after the ED arrested him on 14th June following raids at his official residence and office.