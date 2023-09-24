Sunday, September 24, 2023
HomeWorldFrench rapper Mohamed Sylla aka MHD gets 12 years in jail for murder
CrimeNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

French rapper Mohamed Sylla aka MHD gets 12 years in jail for murder

Known for his "Afro trap" music, rapper MHD persisted in claiming innocence in his concluding words before the court.

OpIndia Staff
The rapper was convicted in a 2018 murder case (Images via AFP)
5

On Saturday, September 23, the French rapper Mohamed Sylla, popularly known as MHD, was sentenced to 12 years in jail in a 2018 case. A 23-year-old man named Loic K was killed in a gang fight involving rapper MHD and several others in Paris on that fateful day.

MHD’s Mercedes knocked down the 23-year-old victim, who was subsequently assaulted and stabbed to death by a mob comprising around twelve people on July 5th, 2018, in the 10th arrondissement (administrative district) of Paris.

Five of MHD’s co-defendants were also sentenced to prison for the murder, receiving sentences ranging from 10 to 18 years for what authorities described as a fight pertaining to “gang rivalry”. While three others were acquitted, all those convicted had pleaded not guilty. The convicts, including rapper MHD, have 10 days to appeal against the ruling.

Known for his “Afro trap” music, rapper MHD persisted in claiming innocence in his concluding words before the court. “From the beginning, I have maintained my innocence in this case and I will continue to maintain my innocence,” MHD said.

While the French rapper denied being at the site of the murder, claiming that the evidence against him was based on gossip, a nearby homeowner filmed the incident from his window in the summer of 2018, and the car was instantly recognised as MHD’s. Meanwhile, other witnesses identified MHD because of his haircut and a jumper.

A day after the murder, the car was discovered abandoned and burned out in a parking lot. Juliette Chapelle, a lawyer representing the victim’s family, stated after the verdict, “A judicial truth emerged despite the law of silence.”

Notably, the prosecutor had sought an 18-year prison sentence for Mohammad Sylla, acquittal for two of the defendants, and sentences ranging from 13 to 20 years in prison for the others.

The murder took place in the Cite des Chaufourniers, an estate in the neighbourhood where MHD worked as a pizza delivery boy and continued to visit despite becoming a music star later on.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsFrance muslim refugees
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
656,946FollowersFollow
29,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com