A 65-year-old journalist named Mohammad Hasnain and his 31-year-old technician son Ishaq Amir who are from Delhi’s Jaffrabad fled the country citing ‘religious persecution’ through Afghanistan and arrived in Pakistan illegally earlier this month. They are originally from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand. Now, they have yet again cried alleged ‘religious discrimination’ in an interview with Geo News. They’ve been reciting the same script since their entry in Pakistan.

The passports of the father and son duo. (Source: Geo News)

Mohammad Hasnain claimed to be a marketing executive in multiple companies and former president of a political organisation called Quami Party of India and contested multiple assembly and parliament elections. “They file fictitious complaints against their rivals and employ national agencies when they can’t control someone.” He stated that he was threatened by the Indian establishment and asked to “mend his ways.” He mentioned that the administration warned, “You have a son, you must think about him.”

Notably, in accordance with the recent trend of uttering “credible accusations” without presenting “credible proof,” he did the same and offered no evidence to back up his ludicrous statements. He also repeatedly brought up the theme of ‘Muslims under attack in India’ which is a global initiative of the diabolical alliance of liberals and Islamists who elevate every minor occurrence to the level of a pressing social concern and portray it as victimisation of Muslims.

The man claimed that he and his son were involved in a minor road rage incident and he offered to reimburse the other party was apparently a Hindu, but he started to abuse him and his religion. He apparently belonged to a Hindu outfit and called a few of his fellow members there.

The irony was not lost on anyone as he narrated the supposedly real episode in a country where Hindus and other religious minorities are murdered for no other reason than their very existence and systematic hatred towards non-Muslims is regularly inculcated in the minds of people through textbooks, TV shows, and other programmed on daily basis.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s criticism is a necessary part of such stories and this one was no exception. “RSS has more than 50 affiliated outfits and after his phone call, we somehow managed to escape from there and save our lives. My son had to suffer through identical experiences as well.” He alleged that each and every Muslim is subjected to the same treatment in India and claimed that thousands of Muslims have already left because of such instances.

He expressed that rich Muslims choose first-world nations like Germany and Canada whereas less fortunate ones go to places like Turkey, Azerbaijan Malaysia and Indonesia because they want to live in an Islamic society. “Indian Muslims have a profound love for Pakistan in their hearts,” he responded with the reason he went to their country. “It is natural. Our forefathers have also greatly sacrificed and contributed to the formation of this nation. We are told to become Hindu and chant Vande Mataram or go to Pakistan.”

It is noteworthy that many similar cases involving Hindu mobs assaulting Muslims were later revealed to be fraudulent and orchestrated. In reality, Hindus are routinely targeted by radical Muslims, whether it’s through stone-throwing during Hindu religious processions or beheadings committed in the name of blasphemy. “Gustakh-E-Rasool Ki Ek Hi Saza, Sar Tan Se Juda, Sar Tan Se Juda” (Behead those who insult Islam or its Prophet) is frequently echoed in the streets of India.

The propagandists conveniently disregarded the fact that the population of Muslims in India has increased dramatically since 1947 and is now around 15%, despite their allegations of Islamophobia and anti-Muslim sentiment. They enjoy equal rights and are treated as equal citizens in the eyes of the law.

While Pakistan’s constitution regards its minorities as second-class citizens who are never eligible to serve as President or Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic, Indian Muslims have held some of the highest offices in the nation, including Vice President, Home Minister, Army Generals and Supreme Court Justice among others. In contrast to Pakistan, which has become a hellhole for those it considers to be infidels, the Indian state does not discriminate between its citizens and recognises as well as honours their abilities without any bias or prejudice.

Interestingly, the deep connection between Pakistan and Indian Muslims was gleefully addressed by former Pakistani cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed who voiced that places like Hyderabad and Ahmedabad have a very high Muslim population and therefore they would come in support of the Pakistani cricket team in the upcoming matches of the International Cricket Council wasl (ICC) Cricket World Cup 2023 to be held in India in a TV show.

Mohammad Hasnain claimed, “Government schools in Mulsim areas lack education, but every student is taught Vande Mataram and made to participate in Hindu religious practices.” Unsurprisingly, the anchor constantly urged the duo to disparage India further during the interview.

Ishaq Amir narrated how they managed to reach Pakistan. They arrived in Kabul after taking off from Abu Dhabi. They eventually made it to Karachi without any legal documentation after landing in Kandahar and travelling through Chaman and Quetta.

His father added, “Let us stay here because people who return from Pakistan and Afghanistan are either killed in encounters or hanged to death. I don’t want to see my granddaughter elope with a Hindu. I can’t see a Hindu committing zina (illicit sexual relationship) with my daughter-in-law. I didn’t let my son marry anyone for several years because of this.”

The heinous murder of Shraddha Walker, the harrowing Shahbad Dairy murder case and hundreds of other instances where Muslim men killed Hindu women, in addition to the thousands of cases of love jihad that transpire every day across the nation expose the outrageous claims. However, neither the interviewer nor the interviewee cares to allow the truth to come in the way of their malicious propaganda.

He called Pakistan the country of his dreams and asked for a house so that he could live there peacefully. Importantly, the country’s minorities would not concur with the sentiment whose lives have turned into embodiments of nightmares. They have witnessed the abject horrors of rape, abduction and forced conversion of their minor girls and women as well as suffered through the deaths of their men and blatant oppression throughout generations.

Anwaar ul Haq Kaka, the caretaker prime minister of Pakistan shared the desire to convert all Hindus in Pakistan to Islam in an old tweet which recently surfaced online. One can only speculate as to the extent of religious persecution of Hindus in a nation where individuals who hold the highest positions express such opinions with unabashed impunity.

Watch the entire interview below:

Pakistan recently made headlines for exporting the maximum number of beggars to other countries. Beggars appear to be the third most popular export of the nation, behind terrorists and donkeys. The South Asian nation has been battling major economic crises, inflation bombs, political instability and terrorist assaults all at once and in vain for quite some time with no end in sight to its rising problems.