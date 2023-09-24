Pakistan, which has a tainted history of persecuting, and discriminating against religious minorities especially the Hindus there, is currently under the rule of caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar. An old post on X (formerly Twitter) of Pakistan’s caretaker PM has now gone viral wherein he said that Muslims are ready to wait for a millennium to see all Hindus get persuaded to convert to Islam.

In a 2020 post (archive), the caretaker prime minister of Pakistan wrote, “We are waiting all Hindus to be persuaded to the enlighten truth of Islam will wait for a millennium no hurry.”

We are waiting all Hindus to be persuaded to the enlighten truth of Islam will wait for a millennium no hurry — Anwaar ul Haq Kakar (@anwaar_kakar) September 25, 2020

Kakar wrote this in response to an Indian X user who said that Mohammad Ali Jinnah, “Quaid-e-Azam” of Pakistan was a Kafir.

While this coming from a senator who now happens to be the prime minister (caretaker) of a country would have been shocking, since it is the case of Pakistan, such thoughts/desires are not surprising at all. The Pakistani caretaker PM said that he hopes that Hindus are “persuaded” to the truth of Islam.

Although PM Kakar had posted that he along with his co-religionists are ready to wait for Hindus to get drawn to the “truth of Islam”, the pace at which Hindu population has decreased rapidly in Pakistan post-partition, it may not be a long wait before Hindus are wiped out in Pakistan. In the country, girls are regularly being abducted, forcibly converted to Islam and then married off to their abductors.

Not a day goes by in Pakistan when in some parts of the country a Hindu girl or those belonging to other religious minorities including Sikhs are not abducted and converted. It is also common for a Pakistani court to hand over the converted victim to her abductor instead of delivering justice and protecting the right to practice her original faith and her dignity. OpIndia has documented countless such cases wherein Hindu girls have been abducted and forcibly converted in Pakistan.

It is not at all shocking that Pakistani Hindus have been facing persistent adversaries and institutionalised discrimination since those in power themselves are such hardcore Islamists.

Notably, as a senator, Kakar had downplayed the incidents of forceful conversions of Hindu girls in Pakistan saying that “there is some extent of willingness.”

“What we have observed is that the majority of the girls and boys had secretly decided to elope and marry. But that was because their families would not accept them as life partners,” Kakar said despite the fact that over the years, numerous cases of forced conversions have emerged from the Sindh province alone. As Kakar’s old post on Hindus has resurfaced, it can be understood now why the Pakistani politician turned a blind eye to the misery of Hindus in his country.

When such politicians are at the helm in Pakistan, the Hindus there can neither expect the law nor the government to hear their plight.