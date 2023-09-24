Sunday, September 24, 2023
HomeWorldWaiting for all Hindus to be persuaded to convert to Islam: Old tweet of...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Waiting for all Hindus to be persuaded to convert to Islam: Old tweet of Pakistan’s caretaker PM goes viral

Notably, as a senator, Kakar had downplayed the incidents of forceful conversions of Hindu girls in Pakistan saying that "there is some extent of willingness."

OpIndia Staff
Kakar is currently the caretaker PM of Pakistan (Image via Metro Vaartha)
23

Pakistan, which has a tainted history of persecuting, and discriminating against religious minorities especially the Hindus there, is currently under the rule of caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar. An old post on X (formerly Twitter) of Pakistan’s caretaker PM has now gone viral wherein he said that Muslims are ready to wait for a millennium to see all Hindus get persuaded to convert to Islam.

In a 2020 post (archive), the caretaker prime minister of Pakistan wrote, “We are waiting all Hindus to be persuaded to the enlighten truth of Islam will wait for a millennium no hurry.”

Kakar wrote this in response to an Indian X user who said that Mohammad Ali Jinnah, “Quaid-e-Azam” of Pakistan was a Kafir.

While this coming from a senator who now happens to be the prime minister (caretaker) of a country would have been shocking, since it is the case of Pakistan, such thoughts/desires are not surprising at all. The Pakistani caretaker PM said that he hopes that Hindus are “persuaded” to the truth of Islam.

Although PM Kakar had posted that he along with his co-religionists are ready to wait for Hindus to get drawn to the “truth of Islam”, the pace at which Hindu population has decreased rapidly in Pakistan post-partition, it may not be a long wait before Hindus are wiped out in Pakistan. In the country, girls are regularly being abducted, forcibly converted to Islam and then married off to their abductors.

Not a day goes by in Pakistan when in some parts of the country a Hindu girl or those belonging to other religious minorities including Sikhs are not abducted and converted. It is also common for a Pakistani court to hand over the converted victim to her abductor instead of delivering justice and protecting the right to practice her original faith and her dignity. OpIndia has documented countless such cases wherein Hindu girls have been abducted and forcibly converted in Pakistan.

It is not at all shocking that Pakistani Hindus have been facing persistent adversaries and institutionalised discrimination since those in power themselves are such hardcore Islamists.

Notably, as a senator, Kakar had downplayed the incidents of forceful conversions of Hindu girls in Pakistan saying that “there is some extent of willingness.”

“What we have observed is that the majority of the girls and boys had secretly decided to elope and marry. But that was because their families would not accept them as life partners,” Kakar said despite the fact that over the years, numerous cases of forced conversions have emerged from the Sindh province alone. As Kakar’s old post on Hindus has resurfaced, it can be understood now why the Pakistani politician turned a blind eye to the misery of Hindus in his country.

When such politicians are at the helm in Pakistan, the Hindus there can neither expect the law nor the government to hear their plight.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsHindus in Pakistan
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Danish Ali used unparliamentary language for me twice, context of Ramesh Bidhuri’s comments needs to be examined: BJP MP Ravi Kishan Shukla

OpIndia Staff -
Ravi Kishan Shukla has now sought action against Kunwar Danish Ali and examination of the latter's comments about him during the discussion on the Population Control Bill last year.
News Reports

Meet Cassandra Mae Spittmann, the German singer famous for singing spiritual Indian songs, who was praised by PM Modi in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’...

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi further lauded the polyglot singer CassMae and noted that she has aced singing in many Indian languages, including Sanskrit, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, and Urdu. CassMae has mastered her notes in all of them. 

We are fighting the Indian state, not a political party: Rahul Gandhi unveils the idea behind the I.N.D.I.A. alliance

There is no history in new Parliament House: Sanjay Raut criticises the new building

‘No specific proof shared’ – Indian officials say as they engage with partners over Khalistani terrorist Nijjar’s killing in Canada

Congress appoints YouTuber Avi Dandiya, who spread fake news about Pulwama terror attack, as Overseas Congress social media chief

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
656,982FollowersFollow
29,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com