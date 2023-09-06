A group of Hindu youth in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, took out a protest march against Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks insulting the Sanatana Dharma. The demonstration was led by a Hindu activist named Aman who opposed Stalin’s statement in his own unique style.

The Hindu activist is known to organise unique demonstrations. In the protest march, demonstrators rallied with an effigy of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin’s son and inserted a bamboo inside it saying that those who insult Sanatana Dharma will meet the same fate.

This is how you take "Udta hua baans".



Chad H!ndus of Hazaribagh protesting against Udaynidhi Stalin for his insulting remarks on H!nduism. pic.twitter.com/GGBraOXpn9 — The Right Wing Guy (@rightwing_guy) September 5, 2023

Aman, leading the protest said, “If you insult Sanatana Dharma, then you will be bambooed and put up at the intersection like this effigy. If you make fun of Sanatana Dharma, then you will be bambooed and displayed on the streets.”

Moreover, a man wearing Udhayanidhi Stalin’s mask was taken out of a car designed like a helicopter and was made to march with handcuffs. The man masked as Udhayanidhi was also garlanded with chappals (footwear). The protesters even beat up Udhayanidhi Stalin’s masked mannequin with slippers and shoes.

Source: Insiderlive.in

Aman added that those who hurt Sanatana Dharma will bear the brunt for it. He said that his effort has always been to unite Hindus and that he will oppose every voice raised against Sanatana Dharma. He has demanded action against such people.

Moreover, Hindu Rashtra Sangh’s Jharkhand state chief Shashi Bhushan Keshari said that for crores of years, the destructors of Sanatana have themselves been destructed. He demanded strict action against Udhayanidhi Stalin.

“Sanatana Dharma has always given refuge and security to every community from across the world which has suffered hardships; be it Christian, Jew, or Parsi. Those who have lost connect with their native land, too, have flourished in the shelter provided by Sanatana Dharma,” he said.

Keshari added that Islam too has flourished in India. “Supreme court has believes that Sanatana Hindu Dharma is the way of life. But some intellectuals still have doubts. And they keep making a ruckus with their statements on Sanatana Dharma. Action should be initiated against such people.

Udhaynidhi Stalin’s hateful, and blatantly Hinduphobic remarks have triggered widespread condemnation from political as well as non-political quarters. On 2nd September, the DMK leader and TN minister had equated the Sanatana Dharma with infectious diseases like Dengue, and Malaria and had called for its eradication. He stated that the Sanatana Dharma, the belief system of the majority of Indian citizens, needs to be uprooted.

The blatantly Hinduphobic remarks have so far elicited strong responses from politicians and Hindu leaders, as well as the general public. It has also raised questions on the intents and strategies of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, where DMK is a key partner.

Congress came out in support of Udhayanidhi saying that “every political party has the freedom to tell their views”. Addressing a press briefing, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that Congress believes in the ideology of “Sarva Dharma Samabhava”.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge too supported the vitriolic statements of his alliance partner. Speaking to the media personnel, the Congress leader said, “Any religion that does not promote equality or does not ensure you have the dignity of being human is not religion, according to me. Any religion that does not give equal rights or does not treat you like humans is as good as disease.”

On Tuesday (5th September), 262 eminent citizens, including retired Justices, armed force veterans, former ambassadors, and bureaucrats wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY ChandraChud regarding Udhayanidhi Stalin’s ]remarks.

In the letter, these eminent citizens have requested the CJI to take the suo moto cognisance of hate speech by the son of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. The letter states that his speech could incite communal disharmony and sectarian violence in the country.