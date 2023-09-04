Monday, September 4, 2023
HomePoliticsCongress President's son Priyank Kharge comes out in support of Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comments about...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Congress President’s son Priyank Kharge comes out in support of Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comments about eradicating Sanatan Dharma

son of Congress president and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has come out in support of Stalin.

OpIndia Staff
Karnataka Minister comes in support of Udhayanidhi Stalin's anti-Sanatan Dharma remark
Karnataka Congress Minister Priyank Kharge comes out in support of DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin (Image Source - Deccan Herald and India Today)
4

Just a couple of days after Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin stroked controversy by equating Sanatan Dharma with diseases, the son of Congress president and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has come out in support of Stalin. Responding to the controversy, Congress leader Kharge defended his alliance partner from DMK.

Speaking to the media personnel, the Congress leader said, “Any religion that does not promote equality or does not ensure you have the dignity of being human is not religion, according to me. Any religion that does not give equal rights or does not treat you like humans is as good as disease.”

Earlier in the day, the Congress party came out in support of their alliance partner DMK. Addressing a press briefing, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that Congress believes in the ideology of “Sarva Dharma Samabhava”. However, he added that “every political party has the freedom to tell their views” and Congress party respects everybody’s beliefs.

Notably, the controversy erupted when DMK youth wing chief and Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin equated Sanatan Dharma with diseases and called out for its complete eradication. Addressing the ‘Eradicate Sanatan Conference’, the DMK Minister said, “Mosquitoes, dengue, flu, malaria, corona – we should not oppose these things. They’ve to be eradicated completely. The same is the case with Sanatan.”  

Following his controversial remarks comparing Sanatan Dharma to diseases and calling for its eradication, Udhayanidhi Stalin was called out for giving a call for the ‘genocide’ of followers of Sanatan Dharma. When the controversy escalated, DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin said that he would stand by every word he said in connection with Sanatan Dharma and further called for uprooting it completely. 

Meanwhile, the DMK leader garnered support from Congress leader Karti Chidambaram who claimed that Sanatan Dharma is nothing but a code for ‘caste hierarchical society’. 

In a post, he said, “Sanatan Dharma is nothing but code for a Caste Hierarchical Society. All those batting for it are hankering for the Good Ole Days! Caste is the Curse of India.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSanatan Dharma DMK
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
653,004FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com