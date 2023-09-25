A member of the Indian Army stationed in Kerala’s Kollam district was assaulted by individuals whose identities remain unknown. They employed paint to inscribe ‘PFI’ on his back. A formal police complaint has been lodged in response to the incident.

Halveel Shinde, who works in the Electronics and Mechanical (EME) cadre of the Indian Army in Rajasthan was called out of his house by two PFI men and was assaulted.

The PFI goons kicked Shine, tied his hands with cello tape, beat him up incessantly, and also marked his back with the terrorist group’s name PFI. The assaulters then fled the spot.

Shine has reportedly said that he would go to Pangod military station and lodge a complaint. Meanwhile, Hindu activist and founder of Hindu Seva Kendra, Pratheesh Viswanath, has condemned the attack.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Viswanath wrote, “The news about brutal attack on indian army soldier by PFI terrorists in Kerala is shocking!! They even dared to paint PFI on his back as a symbol of terror..!! Even an army jawan is not safe in communist Kerala. The matter should be investigated at priority and the guilty should be prosecuted.”

Netizens have outraged over the matter calling out the Pinarayi Vijayan-led CPI government in Kerala for growing lawlessness and giving a free hand to terrorists