The biography short film ‘Lachit: The Warrior’ which is about the life and accomplishments of the Great Assamese warrior Lachit Borphukan took home the Best Animation Film award at the distinguished Chambal International Film Festival which happened from 9 to 10 September, according to ANI. The movie debuted on 25 November of last year in New Delhi at the 400th Birthday Anniversary Celebration of Lachit Borphukan.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju informed shared the significant development on X, formerly known as Twitter. He posted, “This victory echoes the valour of Ahom General Lachit Borphukan, uniting our North East community in celebration. Congratulations on this magnificent achievement.”

This year, 184 films from 32 nations, including India, Taiwan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, Egypt, Australia, Iran, Spain, Portugal, Serbia and Turkey, received official entrance in various categories into the festival.

Partha Sarathi Mahanta, who is presently appointed as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Special Task Force of the Assam police, directed and produced the biopic. Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah served as producers. Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury narrated the story.

Who was Lachit Borphukan

Lachit Borphukan was born on 24 November 1622. He was an Ahom Borphukan primarily known for commanding the Ahom Army and the victory in the legendary Battle of Saraighat (1671) that thwarted an invasion by the vastly superior Mughal Forces under the command of Ramsingh I.

The great battle on the Brahmaputra’s banks is regarded as one of the most significant naval fights to take place on a river. He died about a year later on 25 April 1672 and was buried at Teok in Jorhat in a maidam that are burial ground for Ahom royals and nobles.

He also participated in the famous Battle of Alaboi which was fought between the Ahom Kingdom and the Mughal Empire around 5 August 1669 in which the Assamese army lost ten thousand of their brave men owing to the superior Mughal weapons and cavalry.

Lachit Borphukan emerged as a powerful symbol of Assam’s historical autonomy. The National Defence Academy’s (NDA) finest cadet receives a gold award in recognition of his victory. The NDA’s entrance is also marked by a bust of the iconic warrior.