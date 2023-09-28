Thursday, September 28, 2023
How Md Zubair and RJ Sayema tried to peddle false Muslim angle after a man was beaten at NAS college, Meerut Police bust propaganda

Meerut Police said that a man came to the college to deposit the fees of his sister. He was caught by other students filming videos. When students objected to it, he tried to assault them.

OpIndia Staff
Meerut police debunked false claims that a Muslim man was beaten up in college for wearing cap
Islamists and media houses made false claims about Muslim man beaten up for wearing cap in college in Meerut (Image: SS from video/Meerut Police/X)
9

On 27th September, Meerut Police debunked media reports and social media posts where it was claimed that a Muslim man was assaulted at NSA Degree College for wearing a skull cap. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Meerut Police said that a man came to the college to deposit the fees of his sister. He was caught by other students filming videos. When students objected to it, he tried to assault them. An FIR has been registered in the matter. The Police categorically said that it was not a communal matter but a scuffle between two groups over recording videos.

Islamists, political parties and media houses claimed a Muslim man was beaten for wearing a cap

Several politicians, Islamists and media houses shared fake news about the incident.

UP Congress, from its official handle, shared the fake news and wrote that some miscreants assaulted a man who came to deposit fees of his sister just because he was wearing a cap. Congress accused the BJP of spreading communal tension in the state.

A media house, Anytime News Meerut, also shared a similar post claiming the man was beaten up for wearing a cap. Meerut police replied and debunked the claims.

‘Journalist’ Nitin Singh also shared similar claims on X. He claimed that the miscreants assaulted the Muslim man and asked him to remove the cap.

Source: X

Bharat Samachar also shared the fake news. Meerut Police replied that the scuffle started after the Muslim man was caught recording videos from his phone. The investigation was underway.

Bharat Samachar’s post was reposted by none other than the so-called fact-checker and co-founder of dubious web portal Alt News, Mohammed Zubair.

Source: X

Quoting one Ashwini Soni, RJ Sameya, who has been caught spreading fake news multiple times, wrote, “A depraved society! Pathetic.”

Source: X

OpIndia tried to contact Meerut police for further details but could not connect.

