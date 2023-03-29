Radio Mirchi RJ Sayema spreads fake news, fear mongers despite Jaipur Police’s clarification on ‘stone pelted on praying Muslims’

On March 28, propagandist Radio Mirchi RJ Sayema quoted the Millat Times tweet that claimed activists of Hindu organisations, including Bajrang Dal, raised anti-Muslim slogans and pelted stones at a mosque in the village Tala of Jamvaramgarh in Jaipur. In her tweet, Sayema wrote, “Islamophobia rampant in India. Stone pelting on people praying is deplorable. Worse, no action will be taken on these goons.”

RJ Sayema spread fake news about attack on Hindu rally. Source: Twitter

Her tweet came two days after the incident where bike rally carried out by Hindus for celebrating new year was attacked, contrary to what Millat Times claimed. On March 26, despite police deployment, a Muslim mob attacked the rally which was carried out on the occasion of the Hindu New Year at the village Tala of Jamvaramgarh in Jaipur. An additional police force was called to control the mob.

On March 28, around six hours before Sayema’s tweet, Jaipur Rural Police published a tweet about its action against the stone pelters. The police said twelve people, Nadim Khan, Shahrukh, Shadeen Khan, Farukh Khan, Saddam Khan, Sikandar, Irfan Khan, Salman Khan, Irfan Khan, Ehsan Khan, Fahrukh Khan, and Mohammad Shaukat, were arrested.

The bike rally called Hindu Ranbheri Rally is taken out every year on the occasion of the Hindu New Year. It started at around 10.15 AM from Khel Maidan Chandwaji. According to the planned rally route, it was to go through Chandwaji, Pilwa, Chandawas, Tala village, Rajpura, Bachyawas, Shyampura, Tala Johra, Dantala Gujran, Dantala Meena, Bilod and Toda, before concluding at Todeshwar Mahadev Temple.

When it reached Tala around 3 PM, a mob attacked it and pelted stones at the rally. However, the rally went ahead despite the attack. Some people who were unable to flee were left behind as the mob kept pelting stones at them. A video of the same has surfaced, which shows that most people in the mob were wearing skullcaps.

RJ Sayema has a history of fake news and Islamist propaganda posts

This is not the first time RJ Sayema published fake news or a propaganda post. In December 2022, Sayema was schooled on Twitter after she claimed that ‘as per Islam, every nice person will go to heaven’. Netizens quoted Islamic scriptures and sermons by Muslim ‘scholars’ to highlight how the self-proclaimed expert on Islam, RJ Sayema, lacks knowledge about her own religion and that only Muslims are destined to go to heaven.

In July 2022, four Muslim youths were arrested over namaz inside Lulu Mall in Lucknow. Sayema was one of the media persons who spread fake news. Sayema quoted Khabeer’s tweet and promoted the misinformation that Hindu men posed as Muslims to offer namaz inside the mall.