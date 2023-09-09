Saturday, September 9, 2023
Mob lynching in Uttar Pradesh: Akhlakh, Shubhan and Naushad arrested for beating Anil to death in Ghaziabad

In a bloodcurdling incident of mob lynching from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, Akhlakh, Shubhan and Naushad brutally thrashed Anil on suspicion of theft, following which he passed away.

OpIndia Staff
The culprits are in police custody.
45

A young man named Anil was beaten to death in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Police have arrested Akhlakh, Shubhan and Naushad who apprehended him on suspicion of theft. Afterwards, he was brutally assaulted following which he passed away.

According to reports, the incident transpired at the Teela Mod police station neighbourhood of Ghaziabad district. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Suryabali Maurya stated that at around 8 am on 7 September information was received on Dial 112 about a young man’s dead body sprawled in the Tulsi Niketan area.

The body was taken into custody after notifying the family and sent for a postmortem. A case of murder has been registered by the deceased’s mother. The senior official added that it was discovered that the victim had been abused on the evening of 6 September when the police inspected his corpse.

The perpetrators were captured by them as the investigation progressed. Police are looking for other accused involved in the case. The antemortem injury was determined to be the cause of death, per the top cop’s assessment of the autopsy report.

The culprits mentioned that they owned a furniture business during interrogation by the authorities. The last few days have witnessed instances of theft in their store. Meanwhile, they learned that someone had broken into the shop on the evening of 6 September. When they arrived, a drunken man had already entered the property.

The victim was thrashed by people who were around and left there afterwards. The news of his death reached them the following morning. He was a heroin addict, based on his family and had been caught stealing earlier as well.

