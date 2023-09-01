Friday, September 1, 2023
Next meeting of I.N.D.I.A. alliance will be held in Delhi, announces NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader Supriya Sule

The constituent parties in the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. alliance on Friday decided to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election together "as far as possible",

The next key meeting of the Opposition INDIA alliance will be held in the National capital, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Supriya Sule said after the conclusion of the third meet in Mumbai on Friday.  

When NCP MP Supriya Sule was asked where the next meeting of the INDIA alliance will be held, she said, “In Delhi.” 

When questioned again about dates for the meeting, she said, “When do you (media persons) want it to be held, we will hold it on those dates.” 

The two-day meeting of the INDIA alliance concluded today.

Moreover, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that a resolution has been passed and four main committees have been formed.

The 14-member Coordination Committee and Election Strategy Committee includes KC Venugopal (INC), Sharad Pawar (NCP), TR Baalu (DMK), Hemant Soren (JMM), Sanjay Raut (SS-UBT), Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Abhishek Banerjee (TMC), Raghav Chadha (AAP), Javed Ali Khan (SP), Lalan Singh (JDU), D Raja (CPI), Omar Abdullah (NC), Mehbooba Mufti (PDP), one more member from CPI(M) to also be announced.

Earlier, the constituent parties in the Opposition INDIA alliance on Friday decided to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election together “as far as possible”, said the alliance’s resolution taken during its third strategic meeting being held in Mumbai.

The third formal meeting of the opposition bloc INDIA alliance began with the aim of coming up with an action plan for the next Lok Sabha Polls.

The first meeting of the joint opposition was held in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

