On Monday (September 11 local time), Novak Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 in the final of the US Open men’s single. In the final that lasted three hours and 16 minutes, Djokovic outclassed the resurgent Russian star Medvedev to bag his 4th US Open title. In a riveting display of sheer grit and tennis mastery. The Serbian great yet again showcased why he ranks among the greatest of the game.

Novak hits 2️⃣4️⃣



How it sounded on US Open radio 🎙 pic.twitter.com/BPwpFlp0fy — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2023

Notably, this was Djokovic’s third major title of the year. Earlier, in the first half of 2023, he won the Australian Open and the French Open. However, Carlos Alcaraz, in a five-set thriller in the Wimbledon final, denied Djokovic a calendar-year Grand Slam.

With the fourth US Open title in his kitty, Djokovic has advanced his overall tally to 24 Grand Slam titles, tying Margaret Court for most Grand Slam titles.

Breaking down 24 titles. 😳 pic.twitter.com/gQmoNl5mCw — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2023

He has now tied Court for the most Grand Slam titles ever among men or women. Pertinent to note that, Margaret Court won 13 titles in the Amateur Era and rest in the Open Era. However, since the start of the Open Era in 1968, Djokovic remains the only player ever to register 24 Majors under his name.

In the open era, he stands atop the all-time list (men & women) as he has surpassed the legendary Tennis star Serena Williams who now ranks second only to him with 23 Major titles under her name.

Taking to X, the official account of the US Open shared a montage of his 24 major victories.

During the presentation ceremony, Djokovic said, “To make the history of this sport is something truly remarkable and special. I never imagined that I would be here talking about 24 Slams. I never thought that would be the reality, but the last couple of years I felt I have a chance, I have a shot at history—and why not grab it if it’s presented.”

Djokovic conquers his US Open demons

Interestingly, this time US Open yielded a completely opposite result than the last time when these two tennis stars met in the US Open final in 2021. Back then, the Russian Medvedev, prevailed over his Serbian counterpart in a straight set victory with the scoreline reading 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

A reversal of fortune from 2021. pic.twitter.com/fpqUh9xivQ — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2023

However, at that time, odds were stacked up against Djokovic as he was fighting multiple battles including one to keep playing on the Tennis court. Evidently, during the Covid era, his anti-vaccination stance and steadfast refusal to oblige to vaccine mandates courted several controversies off the field which threatened to derail his date with destiny.

Djokovic was denied Visas on multiple occasions to play in major tournaments. With repeated flip-flops and a humiliating saga for the Tennis legend, he was unceremoniously deported on the eve of the 2022 Australian Open for not being vaccinated against COVID-19. Back then, he also received a three-year travel ban from the country which however was later lifted.

Reflecting on this daunting experience, he said, “You can’t forget those events, it’s one of those things that stick with you. It stays with you for the rest of your life. It’s something I’ve never experienced before and hopefully never again, but it is valuable for me. Coming back speaks about how I feel about this country.”

Similarly, he was denied the chance to play in the US Open 2022 and had to miss out on another chance to better his overall grand slam tally. Last year, Djokovic missed the US Open because he wasn’t allowed to enter the country as an unvaccinated foreigner which he admitted was a “sad” incident for him.

However, the US administration lifted the COVID-19 restriction rules in May 2023 which allowed the Serbian legend to play in this year’s US Open. In an ironic turn of events, this year’s US Open is being sponsored by Moderna – the pharmaceutical firm that made the mRNA vaccine for COVID-19.

Remarkably, Novak Djokovic who is known as a vocal critic of Moderna and other vaccine lobbyists, not only clinched the title sponsored by Moderna but also delivered the ‘Moderna Shot of the day’.

The Moderna Shot of the Day: Novak Djokovic, who refused to get the worthless covid shot, winning the championship. This just aired on @espn. Incredible: pic.twitter.com/M99LS40Yrd — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 11, 2023

Biggest Anti-Vax Athlete In The World Wins Moderna-Sponsored US Open Title



Novak Djokovic, who got kicked out of the U.S Open last year for not being vaccinated, won the US Open Title today as well as the ‘Shot of the Day’, which are sponsored by Moderna😂



The irony is too real pic.twitter.com/C6gAv7K19v — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 11, 2023

After his 24th grand slam win, the tennis legend is being hailed as the Greatest Tennis star of All Time, and some say Greatest Athlete of All Time. While in some quarters he is being praised for his open stance against Moderna and ilks. Notably, these vaccine firms themselves have courted controversy for the efficacy of their vaccines and using different coercive methods to force nations and their citizens to be jabbed with their questionable COVID-19 vaccine.