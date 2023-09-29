Friday, September 29, 2023
HomeNews ReportsPakistan: Politicians fight on live debate after Nawaz Sharif's party leader calls Imran Khan...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPoliticsWorld
Updated:

Pakistan: Politicians fight on live debate after Nawaz Sharif’s party leader calls Imran Khan ‘Jewish agent’ and ‘bootlicker’

PML-N leader Afnan Ullah Khan posted on X that although he believed in non-violence, he was a soldier of Nawaz Sharif and that he taught a befitting lesson to PTI's Sher Afzal Khan Marwat.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan: Politicians fight on live debate after Nawaz Sharif's party leader calls Imran Khan 'Jewish agent' and 'bootlicker'
Screengrab of the viral video
13

A live debate on a Pakistani news channel took a violent turn on Wednesday (September 27) when PML-N Senator Afnan Ullah Khan referred to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan as an ‘agent of Jews’ in the presence of PTI spokesperson Sher Afzal Marwat.

During a talk show on Express News, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Afnan Ullah Khan claimed that former Prime Minister of Pakistan and PTI chairman Imran Khan is an agent of Jews and has been working against the interests of the country.

Infuriated by this, PTI spokesperson Sher Afzal Marwat slapped the PML-N leader and the two then indulged in a fight on national television. Afnan Ullah Khan claimed that Imran Khan is the biggest “Boot Chaat” (bootlicker) in the country.

“From General Pervaiz Musharraf to others, he (Imran Khan) has licked the shoes of so many,” Khan said. Meanwhile, PTI’s Sher Afzal also abused the PML-N leader and his party. Thereafter, Afnan Ullah Khan went on to call Imran Khan a “HaramKh*r” as well.

The PML-N leader went on to assert that Yahudis (Jews) were the fathers of Imran Khan. Fuming in anger, the PTI representative in the debate got up and slapped Afnan Ullah Khan. The fight between the two leaders of Pakistan’s prominent political parties reached a point where the backstage crew had to intervene.

While taking to X (formerly, Twitter) on Thursday (September 28), PTI spokesperson Sher Afzal claimed that the Express-News journalist hosting the said talk show was spreading rumours that the PML-N leader was a “Superman”.

Sher Afzal added that he is planning to file a defamation suit against Afnan Ullah Khan. Meanwhile, the PML-N leader posted on X that although he believed in non-violence, he was a soldier of Nawaz Sharif and that he taught a befitting lesson to PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat.

According to a Pakistani media report, this is not the first instance of violence on a live debate show, as Pakistani leaders have also been involved in violent clashes on live TV shows in the past as well.

In 2019, PTI leader Masroor Ali Siyal clashed with journalist Iftikhar Ahmed on a talk show. On another debate show presented by Javed Chaudhry in 2018, PTI leader Naeemul Haque slapped PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsImran khan yahudi, imran khan boot chaat, Afnan Ullah Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
657,807FollowersFollow
29,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com