On Monday, September 4, a massive row erupted during the Block Congress Meeting in Jaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of Congress invigilator Aradhana Mishra (Mona Tiwari) and City Congress President RR Tiwari. Congress workers engaged in a brawl and raised loud slogans against each other. They also raised slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’. Mishra was then heard stopping the Congress workers from raising the slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and asking workers to raise slogans of ‘Congress Zindabad’ instead.

The incident took place just months ahead of the 2023 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election.

According to the reports, the saga began in Jaipur’s Adarsh ​​Nagar Block Congress meeting as two groups of Congress workers began fighting with each other. Aradhana Mishra (Mona Tiwari), the district supervisor of Jaipur and a Congress legislator from Uttar Pradesh, and the city president RR Tiwari had turned up at the Congress gathering at the Janata Colony community center for discussions with the candidates.

The situation worsened after Congress leader Mohammed Afzal, who is scheduled to contest from Adarsh ​​Nagar assembly, opposed the appointment of Block Congress President Ghulam Mustafa.

Afzal opposed the appointment of block president Ghulam Mustafa, who was a BJP worker earlier. He asked how Mustafa, who earlier was part of the BJP, could be made the block president. The Block President and his supporters then had an altercation with Afzal and his supporters.

Meanwhile, an altercation is also said to have happened between the supporters and opponents of MLA Rafiq Khan in the Adarsh ​​Nagar assembly constituency.

The Congress workers created chaos and also raised slogans against each other’s leaders. They also engaged in a brawl resulting in injuries. Mishra then attempted to pacify the matter and asked the workers to maintain peace.

She also stopped the workers from raising slogans against each other. Later, the workers began raising slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ to which Mishra said that if they (workers) were so fond of raising slogans, they should raise slogans of ‘Congress Zindabad’.

A case has been registered in the matter against four Congress workers including Adarsh ​​Nagar Block president Ghulam Mustafa.

The incident took place ahead of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election which is scheduled to be held in November 2023. Elections will be held to elect all 200 members of the state’s Legislative Assembly.