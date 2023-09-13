Wednesday, September 13, 2023
HomeNews Reports'Find other ways to celebrate': SC refuses to interfere with Delhi govt's decision to...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Find other ways to celebrate’: SC refuses to interfere with Delhi govt’s decision to ban firecrackers ahead of Diwali

"Locally if there is a ban, there is a ban. We will not interfere. You can find other ways to celebrate," the Supreme Court noted over a petition challenging firecrackers ban in Delhi.

OpIndia Staff
'Find other ways to celebrate,' Supreme Court refuses to interfere in Delhi govt's decision to ban firecrackers ahead of Diwali
Representative Image
10

On Wednesday, September 13, the Supreme Court declared that it wouldn’t interfere in the ban on the production, sale, storage, and utilization of all types of firecrackers in Delhi during this Diwali season. The ban has been re-imposed by the Delhi government.

A bench comprised of Justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh indicated that some different ways to celebrate Deiwali should be adopted. This is after BJP Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari stated before the court that the ban had been re-imposed despite the court allowing the bursting of green firecrackers.

“There are many states imposing complete ban despite the orders of this court,” counsel representing Tiwari argued. The court responded to this by saying, “Locally if there is a ban, there is a ban. We will not interfere. You can find other ways to celebrate.”

A writ petition had been filed by Tiwari challenging the ban on firecrackers imposed by the Delhi government ahead of Diwali 2022. The court had back then also declined to interfere in the ban. “Spend on sweets. Let people breathe clean air,” the Court was quoted as saying.

The court happened to reiterate its stand today saying, “Where the government has banned firecrackers, it means a complete ban. People’s health is important. If you want to burst firecrackers, go to states where there is no ban.”

The counsel meanwhile argued that his client being an MP was responsible towards his constituents and that the court had allowed the bursting of green firecrackers. “You should make the people understand that they should not burst firecrackers. You should not burst firecrackers during victory processions after elections. There are other ways of celebrating the victory,” the Court then added.

This is a couple of days after the Delhi government on September 11, declared a full ban on the manufacture, storage, sale, and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital to tackle high pollution levels during the winter months.

The broad regulation, which includes a prohibition on the sale of firecrackers online, arrives just in time for the holiday season. During the previous two years, a similar blanket restriction had been imposed. However, there have been instances of people setting off firecrackers during the Diwali celebrations.

The issue of a ban on firecrackers appears every year ahead of Diwali, blaming the Hindu festival for the grave air pollution faced by Delhi and neighboring areas during the fall season. Every year Diwali is targeted despite studies showing that the festival’s contribution to air pollution is negligible and temporary, while the major causes are stubble burning by farmers in nearby states, vehicles and construction activities, weather patterns, and the geographical location of the area.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Questions that Karnataka govt, especially Priyank Kharge, need to answer about the Swawalambi Sarathi scheme and the FIR against Sudhir Chaudhury

Nupur J Sharma -
BJP leaders Tejasvi Surya and Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar took to Twitter to post a screenshot of a newspaper ad which spoke about the Swawalambi Sarathi scheme by the Karnataka government which was meant specifically for the minority communities.
News Reports

Ghaziabad rabies death: Accused woman yet to show vaccination documents for all her pets, locals scared of stray dogs as victim family awaits justice

OpIndia Staff -
The GMC officials found that the accused family had three pet dogs of the Pomeranian breed and they did provide the vaccination proof for these three dogs. However, they had also domesticated dogs of Indian breeds and had not shared the details of their vaccination.

DMK MLA tells female students to speak against Sanatan Dharma, Tamil Nadu college complies initially but later withdraws diktat after outrage

Loan documents must be released within 30 days of full repayment, ₹5,000 penalty per day for delay: RBI announces major benefit for borrowers

Rahul Gandhi cheerleader masquerading as a ‘journalist’ quits NDTV after being asked to be a real journalist: Ideological slant, penchant for fake news &...

FIR against Sudhir Chaudhary for asking ‘what about Hindus’ in Karnataka scheme: What happened, Zubair’s misleading claims, Priyank Kharge’s threat and more

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
654,986FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com