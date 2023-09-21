Merely 10 hours after refusing to categorically deny that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plane was ‘sabotaged’ in India, Minister of National Defence of Canada Bill Blair has now ruled out sabotage.

Speaking at Liberal Caucus outs @BillBlair refused to categorically deny that @JustinTrudeau plane was sabotaged in India. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/KHForjwuNs — Stephen Hoff (@NewsHoff) September 20, 2023

Canadian Defence Minister Bill Blair was asked by the media if sabotage has been ruled out in technical issues in Canada’s plane on his (Trudeau’s) trip to India. Blair said that he would not comment on that.

“There are obviously uncoined concerns. I am also focused on replacing those planes because we have already made that step…,” Blair said but was interrupted with another question.

“But you are not commenting on if there’s any potential sabotage?” a reporter asked. “No, I am not commenting on that,” the Canadian Minister said.

10 hours on, speaking outside the House of Commons, Blair then clarified that it was a technical error, and not sabotage, in his plane. Justin Trudeau was stranded in India for well over 36 hours of his scheduled time of departure making global headlines.

When asked by the media once again whether the resting period of the plane at the Delhi airport was sabotage, Bill Blair denied the same. “No, it was not. The first time I received that question was this morning and it was the first time I had heard that suggested. But I went back in and had confirmed with our people that that plane was very much in our possession throughout our time in India and it has been very clearly and unequivocally determined that it was a mechanical problem that required repair so there can be a safe departure. It was also an unfortunate delay. We are also addressing that delay through the acquisition of new aircraft that hopefully will prevent the thing from reoccurring in the future.”

And now @BillBlair outside the House of Commons clarifies it was a technical error and not sabotage. #cdnpoli #canpoli pic.twitter.com/n1CVjRdlGA — Stephen Hoff (@NewsHoff) September 20, 2023

The Canadian Prime Minister made headlines for all the wrong reasons and the delayed departure could not have made things worse for him. Not only was Trudeau ignored by world leaders at the G20 but also got a strong message from India during a “pull aside” talk over rising anti-India activities in Canada by Khalistanis.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was denied a chance at a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister. On 10 September, the concluding day of the G20 Summit, Trudeau was scheduled to fly back to Canada but his plane developed a glitch.

On 12 September, a backup aircraft got on its way to Canada to pick up the stranded leader but even that was diverted to London for unknown reasons. Moreover, according to sources cited by ANI, New Delhi had offered Trudeau the service of Air India One but the Canadian side declined the offer and chose to wait for the backup that never arrived.

The dramatic snag and delay came amid the visible tension between the two nations at the G20 Summit over India’s concerns.