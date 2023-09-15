A massive explosion occurred inside a shipping container at the world’s largest railyard in Nebraska in the USA on Thursday afternoon (14 September). Authorities evacuated everyone within a four-mile radius of the railyard as toxic smoke began billowing when chemicals onboard caught fire.

One of the containers was carrying perchloric acid, which is used in explosives as well as food and drug products. The railyard covers 2,850 acres and stretches up to eight miles.

Emergency evacuation for the area between splinter and front North of railroad track due fire at the railroad involving heavy toxic smoke



Explosion at Union Pacific Railroad Bailey Yards at approximately 12:10 pm. #hazmat #Northplatte #Nebraska pic.twitter.com/zxJWkw2BE5 — North Platte VFD (@NPVFD69101) September 14, 2023

The explosion reportedly occurred inside an intermodal container on a railcar at Union Pacific’s Bailey Yard in North Platte at around 12.10 PM on Thursday. Railroad spokeswoman Robymm Tysver said the cause of the explosion is still unknown. Nebraska State Police reportedly said the smoke was coming from a railcar fire in the Nebraska town.

Authorities evacuated everyone within a one-mile radius of the explosion at the western end of the railyard because of the smoke. More houses will likely be evacuated, the police said. “Houses between Homestead and Front, be prepared to evacuate in the next one to two hours due to wind and weather changing.”

No one was injured and no cars derailed in the explosion. The site of the explosion is 280 miles west of Omaha. US Highway 30 had to be closed between the areas of North Platte and Hershey, the former has a population of 23,000. However, interstate 80 wasn’t affected.

Pictures and videos going viral online show dark, thick plumes of smoke billowing from the railyard and further blanketing farmland. Local reports say an SMS alert was issued to civilians in the area warning of evacuation.

Reports say it is not immediately clear how many homes were included in the mostly rural area that was evacuated on the edge of the city. The railroad said the fire was extinguished by 5.30 p.m. Taking to X (Twitter), the North Platte fire department said that evacuations were done because the fire at the railyard involved “heavy toxic smoke.”

“‘Emergency evacuation for the area between splinter and front North of railroad track due fire at the railroad involving heavy toxic smoke. Explosion at Union Pacific Railroad Bailey Yards at approximately 12:10 pm,” the department wrote.

Later the North Platte Nebraska Volunteer Fire Department tweeted that the incident was contained and NP Fire and Hazmat were on scene with UPRR. “They are monitoring the situation and the weather, adjusting their tactics and evacuations to keep responders and citizens safe. Stay alert to any changes that may come,” the dept added.

Railroad safety has reportedly been a concern in the US ever since a Norfolk Southern train derailed and caught fire in eastern Ohio.