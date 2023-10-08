In Muzaffarpur, Bihar, police officers threw the body of a man who had died in a road accident into the river without taking him to the hospital. The body was disposed of by directly throwing it into the river. The video of the incident went viral on Sunday (8th October).

In the Fakuli area of Muzaffarpur, Bihar, a fatal road accident claimed the life of an unidentified individual on National Highway 22. The individual tragically lost his life after being run over by an unknown truck at the accident site.

Upon arriving at the scene later, the police neither transported the body to a hospital nor conducted a post-mortem examination. Instead, a few police personnel callously lifted the body from the road and, in a highly inhumane manner, tossed it into the river using sticks from atop a bridge.

The actions of the police were captured on the smartphones of onlookers and subsequently went viral on social media. Criticism of the police mounted after the video circulated widely. In the video, it is clearly visible that the bloodied body was disposed of by the police personnel using sticks to push it from the bridge into the river.

After the video went viral, the police retrieved the body late at night and sent it for a post-mortem examination. The police’s initial mishandling of the body and subsequent retrieval were also recorded in another video. The identity of the victim has not been revealed yet.

However, the police claimed that the body was sent for a post-mortem examination, and only parts of the body which were stuck on the road were removed and disposed of in the river. But, the viral video clearly shows a police officer lifting the dead body from its feet, placing it on the railing of the bridge to throw it into the river. Subsequently, another police officer uses a stick to push the body towards the river. Several onlookers can also be seen at the scene in the video.

The district’s Superintendent of Police has stated that police will take action against the guilty police officers following an investigation. Following the viral video, there is a growing demand from the public for strong action against the implicated police officers.