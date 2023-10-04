The Calcutta High Court has given the go-ahead to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal to proceed with its nationwide rally – “Shourya Jagran Yatra” – through West Bengal.

Three separate petitions were filed by members of VHP and Bajrang Dal, after West Bengal Police denied them permission to proceed with the rally in certain districts of the state.

The nationwide rally is scheduled to pass through West Bengal from 4th October to 8th October. The petitions were filed by three members of VHP and Bajrang Dal, Chandan Kaity, Amit Pramanik and Debjit Bhar, through advocates Anamika Pandey and Phiroze Edulji.

“This Yatra is intended to spread awareness about the various issues relating to ‘Hinduism’. It also intends to honour various freedom fighters, who laid their lives for the country, protecting Hindu religion and Hindu culture. It will pass through various sites which have religious and historical importance,” the petitioners said.

The petitioners further assured the HC that no arms or weapons would be carried by the members of VHP and Bajrang Dal. The petitioners also underlined the need to inspire nationalism among citizens.

“It is important to remind people that behind the August 15, 1947 independence, there lies a chaotic history of battles, uprisings and movements, which should not be forgotten. British Colonialism in the country was a human tragedy with few parallels in the recorded history,” the petitions stated.

The petitions pointed to the grave injuries inflicted upon Bharat by British colonialism and said that the yatra is thereby very important to remember and honour freedom fighters. “It is for their sacrifices that we not only attained our independence but reclaimed our prosperity and are gradually becoming the fastest growing economy in the world.”

The petitioners assured that a maximum of 200 members of VHP and Bajrang Dal are likely to participate in the yatra and that only 3 trucks and 20 motorbikes would be plied.

The VHP inaugurated the yatra from the Bhutan Border in Jaigaon Block of Alipurduar District of North Bengal Province.

आज उत्तर बंगाल प्रांत के अलीपुरद्वार जिले के जयगांव प्रखंड भूटान बॉर्डर से बजरंग दल शौर्य जागरण यात्रा का शुभारंभ विश्व हिन्दू परिषद् के अखिल भारतीय संगठन महामंत्री श्री विनायक राव देशपांडे जी के द्वारा हुआ।

इस यात्रा में हजारों की संख्या में नवयुवक और मातृ शक्ति ने हिस्सा लिया।… pic.twitter.com/DBQHWuSmZ9 — Vishva Hindu Parishad -VHP (@VHPDigital) October 2, 2023

Earlier, the single-judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta had directed the petitioners to file a supplementary affidavit demarcating the route for the yatra and to serve an advance copy to the state. The VHP and Bajrang Dal kickstarted the Shourya Jagran Yatra on 30th September across India and will conclude the same on 14th October.