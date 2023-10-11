CBI registers case against NewsClick for FCRA violations, raids underway at 2 locations

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against News Click on violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, sources said on Wednesday.

According to the CBI sources, the investigation agency’s search is underway at two locations in Delhi.

The Patiala House Court of Delhi on Tuesday sent NewsClick’s Founder and Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty to 10 days of judicial custody.

They were arrested last week by Delhi Police in a case filed under the anti-terror law UAPA following allegations that News Portal NewsClick received huge money for pro-China propaganda.

The Additional Sessions Judge Dr Hardeep Kaur after hearing the arguments at length, allowed the Delhi Police plea seeking 10 days of Judicial custody of Purkayastha and Chakravarty in the matter.

Special Cell of Delhi Police on Tuesday produced Prabir Purkayastha and Amit Chakraborty in the trial after the end of their remand period.

Advocate Arshdeep Singh appearing for Prabir Purkayastha said “My client is a journalist of repute and he is a renowned person for independent voice. But they (the Agency) filed an FIR under stringent sections of UAPA. The agency’s allegation is that I’m associated with Gautam Navlakha who is facing UAPA charges. And since he is facing UAPA charges, you also face UAPA charges. Mere association with someone has become a crime? He is a fellow journalist. I have known him since 1991. Now you are suddenly targeting me because of this association.”

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell in its FIR against news web portal NewsClick’s founder and Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha stated that People’s Dispatch Portal, owned and maintained by M/S PPK Newsclick Studio Pvt Ltd has been used for intentionally peddling false narratives through paid news in lieu of crores of Rupees of illegally routed foreign funds as part of the conspiracy.

Delhi Police FIR further stated that foreign funds in crores have been infused illegally in India by Indian and foreign entities inimical to India in pursuance of conspiracy with the intention to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, to cause disaffection against India and to threaten the unity, integrity, security of India.

