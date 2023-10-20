A Copyright violation case has been filed against music composer AR Rahman over the song ‘Veera Raja Veera’ from the movie Ponniyin Selvan Part-2. Indian classical singer Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar filed the copyright infringement suit against Rahman at the Delhi High Court. Hearing the case, the high court on Friday ordered Rahman to submit raw recording of the song.

Padma Shri awardee Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar has alleged that the song ‘Veera Raja Veera’ was copied from the song Shiva Stuti, which was composed by his father Nasir Faiyazuddin Dagar and uncle Zahiruddin Dagar. Dagar filed the plea seeking credit for the song in all platforms whenever the song is played.

The court found that there were similarities in the two songs, and asked Oscar awardee AR Rahman to submit the raw version of his song. “You will have to produce your raw recording without the embellishments or computer-generated stuff,” Justice Singh told the counsel representing Rahman. The court said, “there is definitely some kind of similarity in the beat and the taal (rhythm), there is no doubt about it”.

After hearing the songs in question, the court said that that it was not making any observations on the dispute at this stage, but added that “there is definitely some kind of similarity in the beat and the taal, there is no doubt about it”.

The court said that plaintiff Dagar has attempted to establish infringement with the chart consisting of notations and beat, and Rahman would be required to respond to the same. In order to establish the claim of copyright infringement, Dagar’s counsel filed a chart before court comparing the musical notations of both the songs.

Dagar told the court that the rights in all the compositions of his father Nasir Faiyazuddin Dagar and uncle Zahirduddin Dagar belong to him. He said that he is a descendant of the family lineage of Dhrupad vocalists who have been singing in the Dagar Gharana for many generations. “Their style of singing has been described as the Dagar Vani and has a basis in Dhrupad classical music,” Dagar said in the plea.

Regarding the song in question, Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar claimed that Veera Raja Veera song was based on the Shiva Stuti composition which was composed by his father and his uncle in 1970s. It was performed by Dagar’s father and uncle in various international concerts including the one held at the Royal Tropical Institute in Amsterdam on June 22, 1978. It was also part of the album Shiva Mahadeva by the Dagar Brothers and produced PAN Records, he told the court.

As he owns the rights of their creations, he prayed that an injunction should be granted against AR Rahman, the production companies Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, and the music record label Tips Industries. He said that while the lyrics are different, both the songs have the same taal and beat, and therefore sought to restrain Rahman and the producers from using the composition.

Dagar’s counsel also said that in a brief telephonic conversation between Rahman and Dagar, Rahman had assured that he would try to resolve the issue, but nothing was done.

While Rahman’s counsel didn’t make any submission saying he would need to seek instructions, some of the other defendants have rejected the allegation, claiming that it is a traditional song and nobody can claim copyright over it.

Madras Talkies claimed that the song was a traditional song and Dagar is only attempting to earn money and gain publicity. they are attempting to arrive at an amicable resolution. Music label Tips Industries said that here was no originality claimed and the mere ‘manner of singing’ cannot be subject matter of copyright. However, they added that

The court listed the matter November 1 for next hearing.