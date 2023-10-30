Monday, October 30, 2023
“Severe COVID patients must avoid over-work”, says Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya citing ICMR research on rising heart attack cases

The Union Health Minister has cited an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) research.

ANI
The minister was citing an ICMR research (Image Source: India Today)
Amid the rising heart attack cases in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said that people who have suffered from severe COVID-19 infection should not do hard work or strenuous exercises for some time to avoid heart attacks.

“The ICMR has conducted a detailed study and found out that people who have suffered from severe COVID-19 infection should not do hard work for some time. It should be postponed for a year or two,” Mansukh Mandaviya said.

The trend of deaths due to heart attacks in Gujarat is not stopping. Across the state, young and middle-aged people are dying. Especially in Saurashtra, the cases of heart attack are increasing alarmingly. Young people are becoming the main victims of heart attacks.

Recently, a 17-year-old boy died after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest while playing Garba in Kapadvanj Kheda district on October 22.

Sharing details of the incident with ANI, Dr Aayush Patel, MD Medicine, said, “A 17-year-old boy, Veer Shah, was playing Garba at the Garba ground in Kapadvanj when he complained of dizziness and became unresponsive. A team of volunteers at the scene immediately attended on him and performed a cardio-respiratory resuscitation. We monitored his vitals but found no pulse. There was no response and signs of respiration. He was given three cycles of Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). We shifted him to a hospital by ambulance. However, he was declared dead at the hospital.”

