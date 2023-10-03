On Monday (October 2), a video of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saket Gokhale being pushed by a Delhi police personnel went viral on social media.

The development took place during a dharna (demonstration) at Samadhi Sthal by the TMC against the Centre’s decision to not release funds for the MNREGA scheme in light of rampant corruption in West Bengal.

In a tweet, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the TMC claimed, “The BJP-led Central Government’s disregard for people’s welfare is undeniable!”

In a blatant display of hostility, not only did police officials and site authorities attempt to disrupt our peaceful dharna, but they also resorted to aggressive actions against our National… pic.twitter.com/zJGCIiz7W2 — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) October 2, 2023

“In a blatant display of hostility, not only did police officials and site authorities attempt to disrupt our peaceful dharna, but they also resorted to aggressive actions against our National Spokesperson, Saket Gokhale. REPREHENSIBLE,” it further alleged.

In the video, the Trinamool Congress spokesperson was seen being pushed by a Delhi police personnel while another cop tried to pacify a visibly agitated Saket Gokhale. A man in the background could be heard saying, “Dhakka kesa diya (How dare you push me).”

It is unclear whether the voice heard in the video was that of Saket Gokhale. In a tweet, he claimed, “Delhi Police attacked our peaceful dharna at Raj Ghat today led by Abhishek Banerjee, demanding that Modi Govt release pending 15,000 cr dues of MGNREGA workers in West Bengal.”

We ALL… https://t.co/EQzlsKyhAt — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) October 2, 2023

“Modi Govt used violence at Gandhi ji’s samadhi hours after Modi paid lip service to his ideals. We ALL remained peaceful & followed Gandhi ji. Here’s Addl DCP Tomar manhandling me due to ‘orders from above’,” Gokhale brazened out.

In a statement, the Delhi police said that the TMC leaders were requested to vacate the Samadhi Sthal peacefully. “On this very important day of the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, thousands of people were visiting Rajghat – the Samadhi Sthal – to pay homage,” it noted.

“TMC leaders were requested not to sit at Samadhi Sthal. Despite repeated requests, they were not listening. Due to that public entry was affected and that resulted in a gathering of people around Samadhi Sthal. Therefore, to avoid public inconvenience as well as in the interest of their own safety, TMC leaders were requested to vacate the samadhi Sthal peacefully,” the statement read.

Corruption in MNREGA scheme in West Bengal

As per the norms of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme, a job cardholder can directly approach the panchayat or other implementing agencies for work and is entitled to get at least 100 days of work.

However, in West Bengal, a large number of Trinamool officials in rural areas have been accused of placing ineligible people, including family members, on PMAY beneficiary lists.

The list of PMAY beneficiaries in Bengal was discovered to be filled with wealthy individuals with ties to the ruling party, as well as children, wives, and close relatives of Trinamool functionaries.

Similarly, Trinamool employees in rural organizations have been accused of distorting MGNREGA beneficiary lists, generating bogus job cards, and misrepresenting records of assets produced under the scheme in order to siphon off funds, among other violations.

The Union administration suspended fund disbursement after central audit teams discovered these large-scale errors and malfeasance.