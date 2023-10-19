On Wednesday (18th October), a specially-abled woman named Virali Modi posted on social media platform X about the inconvenience caused to her at the marriage registrar’s office in the Khar area of Mumbai. Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis took cognisance of her complaint and vowed to fix the issue she had highlighted.

Virali Modi registered her marriage at the Khar office on Monday (16th October). She brought it to public notice that there is no provision of lifts for specially-abled persons although the office is located on the second floor of the building. Moreover, the officers did not come down the stairs to sign the necessary documents for the wheelchair-bound woman who also works as a disability rights activist.

Virali Modi wrote, “I am disabled and I got married at the Registrar’s Office at Khar Mumbai on 16/10/23. The office was on the 2nd floor without a lift. They wouldn’t come downstairs for the signatures and I had to be carried up two flights of stairs to get married.”

PLEASE RT!



I am disabled and I got married at the Registrars Office at Khar Mumbai on 16/10/23. The office was on the 2nd floor WITHOUT a lift. They wouldn’t come downstairs for the signatures and I had to be carried up two flights of stairs to get married. pic.twitter.com/ZNCQF3gJRY — Virali Modi (@Virali01) October 18, 2023

As the TEDx speaker described this ordeal on X, Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis himself took cognisance and replied to her saying that appropriate action in this regard would be taken.

Devendra Fadnavis wrote, “First of all many congratulations on the new beginnings and wishing you both a very happy and a beautiful married life! Also, I really am sorry for the inconvenience caused to you. I have personally taken cognisance and will take corrective and appropriate action.”

First of all many congratulations on the new beginnings and wishing you both a very happy and a beautiful married life !



Also I really am sorry for the inconvenience caused to you.

I have personally taken cognisance and will take corrective and appropriate action. @Virali01 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 18, 2023

The marriage registrar’s office at Khar in Mumbai is located in an old building. Buildings in that era would seldom have lifts, but now Devendra Fadnavis is looking to fix this issue.