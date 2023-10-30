Hours after multiple blasts rocked the Jehova’s Witness prayer meeting in Kochi, Kerala, a 48-year-old man named Dominic Martin claimed responsibility for the blasts on a live video on his Facebook account. The congregation was attended by nearly 2,000 people.

Martin, 48, was also a member of the Jehova’s Witnesses faith, who consider themselves of the Christian faith. The accused surrendered on Sunday evening (29th October). At least three people have died in the blasts including a minor girl while more than 50 have been injured.

Reports are now surfacing about Martin’s background even as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will be probing the case. An initial probe has revealed that Martin worked in Dubai as an electrician for about 15 years and returned to India only two months ago.

According to a report by Zee News, upon his return, Martin took the children’s tuition whereas India Today has claimed that he taught English to locals.

He has two children, one of whom is reportedly abroad. People who came in Martin’s contact are also being investigated. The accused is reportedly said to be an expert in electric circuit making.

Meanwhile, a report by NDTV quoting Martin’s neighbours claims that they described him as “nice”. The report claims that Dominic had been living in a rented accommodation for over five years.

The house in which Martin resides is owned by a Jaleel, who reportedly recalled instances of his “gentle gestures, such as voluntarily increasing the rent by Rs 1000 without any request being made for that”.

“He was such a person who hiked the rent by ₹ 1,000 himself and gave it to me without asking for it,” Jaleel said. Martin is a 10th class pass. His son is pursuing higher studies in the UK and his daughter is studying in Kochi.

The ward councillor of the area, Sakkeer revealed that Martin had left the house early on 29th October and indicated to his wife his plan to visit a friend.

“He had touched the feet of his wife and told her that he was going. Martin had told his wife the previous day that he would be leaving early on Sunday to meet a friend of his,” Sakkeer reportedly said.

Jaleel said that the police conducted a forensic examination at Martin’s residence but no incriminating evidence was found.