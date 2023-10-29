Three weeks have passed since the conflict between Israel and Hamas began after the deadly terror attack by Hamas. Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force operation is continuing to attack the Hamas hideouts in the Gaza Strip. In the last 21 days, more than nine thousand people have lost their lives on both sides. Meanwhile, Israel has banned the Internet in Gaza from Friday (27th October).

After this decision by Israel, billionaire businessman and Tesla and X owner Elon Musk has come forward to announce that Starlink will connect internationally recognised organisations in Gaza. This move by Musk has angered Israel who said that Hamas would use this internet for its terrorist activities.

Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi expressed fears that Hamas terrorists could use the communication links provided by Elon Musk for “terrorist activities”. Karhi wrote, “Israel will use all means at its disposal to fight this. HAMAS will use it (the internet) for terrorist activities. There is no doubt about it, we know it, and Musk knows it. HAMAS is ISIS. Perhaps Musk would be willing to condition it with the release of our abducted babies, sons, daughters, and elderly people. All of them! By then, my office will cut any ties with Starlink.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was responding to the tweet of US leader Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez when he announced Starlink connectivity in Gaza. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez posted, “Cutting off all communication to a population of 2.2 million is unacceptable. Journalists, medical professionals, humanitarian efforts, and innocents are all endangered. I do not know how such an act can be defended. The United States has historically denounced this practice.”

Elon Musk replied, “Starlink will support connectivity to internationally recognized aid organizations in Gaza.”

Elon Musk’s company Starlink is also providing its service in Ukraine. The company started communication service after the Russia-Ukraine war began. A few days earlier, X had taken strong action against Hamas. X had closed hundreds of accounts on its platform. X had said that the accounts suspended were linked to Hamas and that terrorist organisations have no place on X.

Last week, Elon Musk announced the free launch of the Tesla Supercharger in Israel. These superchargers are a high-voltage fast-charging network for Tesla electric cars, made free for people during the war.