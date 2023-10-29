On 29th October (Sunday), 1 woman was killed and over 40 were injured in multiple blasts – suspected to be a terrorist attack – that took place at a convention centre in Kalamassery in Ernakulam district of Kerala. The convention centre was holding a religious meeting of Jehovah’s Witnesses, a Christian denomination. Following the blasts, Kerala DGP Dr. Shaik Darvesh Saheb briefed the media stating that it was likely an IED blast.

He said, “Preliminary investigation shows it is an IED device and we are investigating it.”

According to the Kerala DGP, preliminary investigation hints towards the use of an IED (improvised explosive device) for the blasts. It is suspected that a “tiffin box” had been used to store it. Since most of those critical have burn injuries, investigators are also working on the premise that an “incendiary device” might have been used. An improvised incendiary device (IID) is designed to destroy so as to start fires in different ways instead of exploding. There were several fires at the place following the series of blasts.

Following the suspected terrorist attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the blast at a convention centre of a Christian group in Kochi, sources said.

At the directive of the Home Minister, the teams of the National Security Guard (NSG) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) are being sent to Kerala to assist the state government.

A source said, “The home minister spoke to the Kerala chief minister to take stock of the situation after the blast. The chief minister briefed the home minister about the incident.”

As per media reports, a 4-member NIA team has rushed to the spot to investigate the matter along with the local police. Additionally, an eight-member National Security Guard (NSG) team, including an officer, is expected to reach the bomb blast site by this evening to inquire about the bomb explosion.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called an all-party meeting tomorrow at 10 a.m. at the Chief Minister’s Conference Hall in the Secretariat.

Security alert sounded in different parts of the country

Officials probing the Kerala blasts stated that they are thoroughly examining the CCTV footage of three days at the convention centre to find out when and by whom the bombs were planted. The Kerala DGP has asked the public not to spread provocative or hateful messages on social media. He also warned that stringent action will be taken against those who are found doing so.

Taking to X, Kerala Police posted in Malayalam saying, “Strict action will be taken against those who spread fake news through social media, etc. in order to promote religious rivalry and communal hatred.”

Furthermore, Kerala authorities have enhanced security in 14 districts, railway stations, and bus stops. According to media reports, the state authorities have issued a direction to all 14 district police chiefs in the state asking them to remain careful, and alert, especially around railway stations and bus stations. They have warned that Police patrolling should be strictly ensured.

In the neighbouring state of Karnataka, the state government has sounded an alert in the state in the wake of the deadly blast, suspected to be a terrorist act, in Kerala. The police have been ordered to increase security, particularly in the border areas. The authorities added that these areas will be closely monitored.

Sources added that the Karnataka authorities will conduct random checks on vehicles entering Karnataka from Kerala at all entry points of the Karnataka-Kerala border.

Notably, there are 7 major and 7 minor points of entry into Karnataka from Kerala. In the wake of Sunday’s blast in Kerala, all of these entry points have been put on high alert. Police personnel will be deployed at all 14 spots, while the number of personnel deployed will be dynamic and based on intelligence input, sources added.

According to sources, Intelligence agencies had already issued alerts for possible attacks at Jewish places in India amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Sources added that intelligence agencies had issued an important alert notifying that the Jewish places in India could be the target of terrorists.

Media reports highlight that two ISIS terrorists were recently arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell. Prior to the arrest, the suspected terrorists had also raided the Chaward House, an important Jewish site in Mumbai. They also sent videos of that place to foreign terrorists.

Sources added that the security agencies had exposed the network of the terrorist organisation Al Sufa in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam, however, the Jewish sites in India were also the target of these terrorists.

The Central Agency had recently received many such inputs, prompting to increase the security in all places as a precautionary measure.