On 29th October, a woman was killed, and around 40 were injured in multiple blasts at a Jehovah’s Witnesses prayer meeting at a convention centre at Kalamassery, Ernakulam in Kochi district. The injured were rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital. As per reports, a charred body has been recovered by the Fire Department personnel from the site. The number of victims might rise. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been called for the investigation.

It is notable that Jehovah’s Witnesses is a Christian denomination.

Ernakulam, Kerala | One person killed in an explosion at a Convention Centre in Kalamassery, say Kalamassery police



More details awaited.

Speaking to News18, Assistant Commissioner of Police Thirakkakara Baby PV confirmed that 40 people got injured in the blast, with some of them in critical condition. “All investigating agencies are present at the spot, investigation is going on… investigation will reveal whether this is a bomb blast… one dead, 40 injured, four-five are critically injured. The situation is under control,” he said.

Visuals from Ernakulam, Kerala where one person died, and several injured in an explosion at a Convention Centre in Kalamassery

Reports suggest that multiple blasts took place at the convention centre, with social media users reporting 3 to 4 blasts. Police have said that multiple explosions took place at around 9 AM on Sunday morning, but didn’t give a number. Kalamassery CI Vibin Das said the first explosion took place around 9 AM and multiple blasts followed thereafter, over the next one hour. Some of the injured sustained injuries in the blast, while others got injured while trying to get out of the convention hall.

However, a committee member of the church said the blast was an accident.

Kerala: It was an accident. We all rushed out. That's all what we know. And we all rushed out. Got everybody to safety. That's all we can say is this now. We're going to meet the officers so we'll know what the situation is..," says Saju, committee member

Around seven people, including a child, have been admitted to ICU. Reportedly, nine people were shifted to SUnrise Hospital in Kakkanad as they were in critical condition. Specialist doctors have been called from Kottayam Government Medical College to Kalamassery Medical College to provide treatment to the injured sustaining burn injuries.

The cause of the blast is unclear. Reports suggest that around 2,000 people were attending the 3-day convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses at Zamra International Convention & Exhibition Centre in Kalamassery. Eyewitnesses were quoted by Manorama News saying at least three blasts took place inside the hall.

In a statement Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, “It’s a very unfortunate incident. We are collecting details regarding the incident. All top officials are there in Ernakulam. DGP is moving to the spot. We are taking it very seriously. I have spoken to DGP. We need to get more details after the investigation.”

It's a very unfortunate incident. We are collecting details regarding the incident. All top officials are there in Ernakulam. DGP is moving to the spot. We are taking it very seriously. I have spoken to DGP. We need to get more details after the investigation: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Health Minister Veena George has also directed all hospitals to alert health workers who are on leave to return immediately to tend to those injured in the blast. Veena George directed the Director of the Health Department and Director of the Medical Education Department to provide the best treatment for those injured in the explosion, a statement issued by the Health Minister’s office said.

‘Jehovah’s Witnesses’ are Christians who don’t identify as Protestants. The Jehovah’s Witness Convention is an annual gathering where larger assemblies, called Regional Conventions, take place. These conventions usually last three days, from Friday to Sunday. Sunday was the last day of the three-day meeting, which started on October 27. As Jehovah’s community is a separate Christian group, they often become targets of other communities because of their differences.

The blast took place just two days after former Hamas chief Khaled Mashal virtually addressed an anti-Israel rally by Jamaat e Islami in Kerala’s Malappuram. Calls against Hindus and Jews were made during the rally, with the participants agreeing to support Hamas. Kerala has a minuscule population of Jews, all of whom reside in Kochin, and Ernakulam is also in Kochin. Some social media users are claiming that there is a Jewish population in Kalamassery, where the blasts took place. However, this claim can’t be verified, and the blasts took place inside a Christian church.