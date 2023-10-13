A fatal knife assault occurred at a school in Arras, resulting in the loss of one individual’s life and causing severe injuries to two others after a terrorist screaming “Allahu Akbar” attacked the victim and inflicted severe blows.

According to local law enforcement, an individual armed with a knife fatally assaulted a teacher and inflicted injuries on two other individuals at a high school in a town of nearly 41,000 people on Friday morning. The terrorist has been nabbed and taken into custody.

The incident took place at Gambetta High School, situated in the town centre. Authorities report that during the incident, the terrorist exclaimed “Allah Akbar,” which translates to “God is great” in Arabic.

There were no injuries reported among the high school students. However, a security guard and a teacher sustained severe injuries from multiple stab wounds.

“This morning, a police operation was conducted at the Gambetta school campus in Arras. The culprit has been apprehended,” stated local officials on X, previously known as Twitter.

The Elysée Palace has announced that President Emmanuel Macron and the French Minister of Education will visit the site of the stabbing.

As per reports from the local community, individuals of Chechen descent, including his brother, were apprehended at the location.

Law enforcement noted that the attacker was listed on the national security register.

In response to the incident, all educational institutions within the city were placed on lockdown, and heightened vigilance was urged among the police force.

Videos capturing the assault have been disseminated across various social media platforms.

Breaking: Terror in France



Knife attack at Gambetta High School in Arras…one teacher killed, two seriously injured; the terrorist has been arrested



The Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, announces that the perpetrator has been apprehended.



The "individual" reportedly… pic.twitter.com/Wil1pi93cw — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) October 13, 2023

Students recorded the knife attack through their classroom windows, revealing the attacker wielding a knife and targeting individuals in the school’s parking area.

Pertinently, the incident took place on the ‘Global Day of Jihad’ called on by Hamas against the Israeli retaliation of the terror attacks that led to the deaths of over 1,300 Israelis, including babies, toddlers, and infants, many of whom were burned alive by Hamas terrorists.