BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday said that Hamas leader Khaled Mashal’s virtual participation in a pro-Palestine rally at Mallapuram in Kerala shows “the failure of the Pinarayi Vijayan government.”

Speaking to ANI, Vijayvargiya said, “It is a failure of the state government. To challenge ‘Hindutva’ here is of grave concern and I urge the state and central government to take it seriously. The people of the country will give an answer to the ‘Ghamandiya’ alliance, which is protecting such people.”

On this issue, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said that it is unfortunate that Kerala govt is giving a platform to such organisations.

“Will the Congress party which is part of INDI alliance, condemn this? Why is INDI alliance supporting Hamas who killed more than 700 people? Terrorists are being given platforms. In the name of vote bank politics, terrorists are being given platforms. Using Palestine as an excuse, attempts are made to protect Hamas,” Shehzad Poonawalla said.

Earlier today, expressing concern over the participation of Hamas leader Khaled Mashal at a pro-Palestine rally in Kerala, BJP leader Dushyant Gautam on Saturday said it was “anti-national activity” and asked the CPI(M)-led government in the state to stop any such activities.

The BJP leader also targeted the India bloc over Mashal’s virtual participation in the event held in Malappuram in Kerala on Friday and said members of the opposition alliance are making “such efforts to degrade Sanatan Dharma and Hindu religion”.

“The country and the Government of India oppose any terrorist organisation. We oppose Hamas. The participation of the Hamas leader in the meeting is anti-national activity. The state government should stop this. People of the INDIA alliance are continuously making such efforts to degrade Sanatan Dharma and Hindu religion,” Gautam said.

The Hamas leader took part in the event, which was organised by the Solidarity Youth Movement, the youth wing of Jamaat-Islami in Kerala. Mashal, a former Hamas chief, addressed the gathering virtually in Arabic.

“Uproot Bulldozer Hindutva and Apartheid Zionism” poster was visible in the footage of the event.

Kerala BJP president K Surendran said such events were unacceptable and slammed the state government.

“Hamas leader Khaled Mashel’s virtual address at the Solidarity event in Malappuram is alarming. Where’s Pinarayi Vijayan’s Kerala Police? Under the guise of ‘Save Palestine,’ they’re glorifying Hamas, a terrorist organization, and its leaders as ‘warriors.’ This is unacceptable! HMO India,” K Surendran posted on X on Friday.

The Israel-Hamas war entered its 22nd day on Saturday. India strongly condemned “the horrific terrorist attack on Israel” on October 7 and said the international community must stand together in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and there can be no equivocation on this.

“There was also an issue of Palestine, and on that, we have reiterated our position in favour of direct negotiations for establishing a two-state solution. We have also expressed our concern about the civilian casualties and the humanitarian situation. We would urge the strict observance of international humanitarian law,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a media briefing earlier this month.

Earlier today, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Saturday said that the only ‘solution’ to the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict is the implementation of the mandate of the United Nations (UN) for a ‘Two-State’.The CPI(M) general secretary said that whatever is happening in Gaza, is against humanity.

“Whatever is happening in Gaza, is against humanity. Today we are saying that whatever conflicts are there, there is only one political solution to it, the two-state mandate of the UN. You should take steps to implement it,” Yechury said.

The CPI(M) leader’s response comes in the wake of India’s decision to abstain from voting on the Jordanian resolution, which called for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce” between Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists in Gaza. India was in favour of the Canadian resolution, which added a line that condemned the terrorist attacks by Hamas.

